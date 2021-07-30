6 Aiken County residents arrested, 2 wanted in tri-state gang investigation

Jul. 30—Eight Aiken County locals, and members of the fastest-growing white gang in the country, were charged July 23 in Operation Kibosh involving the Ghostface Gangsters. Six out of the eight were arrested, and two are still wanted.

The investigation

On Friday, July 23, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the arrests of several members of an organized street gang known as the Ghostface Gangsters Criminal Street Gang.

The investigation into the Ghostface Gangsters began in January 2018 and is still ongoing.

The gang's criminal activity extends throughout Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, according to a report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The gang also has deep ties in the Georgia Department of Corrections, said Roundtree.

"The Ghostface Gangsters are considered the fastest growing white gang in the country with approximately 5,000 members," according to the report.

Police said the Ghostface Gangsters are primarily comprised of white supremacists and gangster disciple affiliates.

Over the course of the three-year investigation, the Richmond County Sheriff's Gang Intelligence Unit identified 77 members involved in the Ghostface Gangster criminal street gang and charged all involved, according to the report.

Aiken County gangsters arrested

Six out of the eight gangsters with criminal records in Aiken County have been arrested and charged by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

—Benjamin Dominic Womack, 44, was charged with a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and theft by receiving stolen property — government property.

On July 13, 2019, Womack was arrested on W. Five Notch Road in North Augusta during a traffic stop and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Officers determined that a bag containing methamphetamine was thrown out of the vehicle before the stop, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

—Kyla Urena Deangelo, 34, was charged with a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

On Aug. 18, 2018, Deangelo was arrested on Towhee Avenue in North Augusta and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Officers responded to Deangelo's residence in reference to a stolen phone. When they arrived, they "observed a fresh needle injection mark ... consistent with the use of narcotics," according to the report.

After searching the bathroom, police located narcotics, a spoon and a syringe.

Less than three months later, on Nov. 9, 2018, Deangelo was arrested on Bunting Road in North Augusta for possession of methamphetamine.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and located a bag in the back cargo area of the vehicle that contained drug paraphernalia "in a case that had the name Kyla painted on the front of it," according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

—Jessie Clarence Goodwin III, 42, was charged with a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 19, 2014, Goodwin was arrested on Augustus Road in Aiken and charged with weapon law violations.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and realized Goodwin had warrants out of Columbia County, Georgia, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

When searching the vehicle, police located a stolen semi-automatic handgun, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine.

—Brian Thomas Myers, 35, was charged with a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

On July 29, 2017, Myers was arrested on Atomic Road in North Augusta and charged with breach of trust.

The victim told officers that Myers stole a Yeti cup and a paint gun, according to the report.

—Jodie Lee Riley, 36, was charged with a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

On Aug. 22, 2012, Riley was placed on hold on Knox Avenue in North Augusta "for possession with intent to distribute ice (meth)," according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

On the date of the incident, officers responded to a shoplifting in progress at a grocery store.

Police located the getaway car and initiated a traffic stop. They located a handgun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

—Nicholas Andrew Noftsier, 41, was charged with a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

On July 22, 2021, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers assisted the U.S. Marshals with a warrant service on Durst Drive in North Augusta.

The warrant service was related to the Operation Kibosh investigation.

Police observed "a quantity of methamphetamine on (Noftsier)" when they arrived, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Aiken County gangsters still wanted

Two out of the eight gang members with criminal records in Aiken County are still wanted by law enforcement.

—Jonas Mitchell Fulmer, 36, is charged with a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, kidnapping with bodily injury and aggravated assault.

On Feb. 24, 2019, Fulmer was arrested on Knox Avenue in North Augusta and charged with shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.

On the date of the incident, officers were dispatched to a grocery store in reference to a shoplifting.

The victim stated they saw Fulmer steal several electronic items.

Police located Fulmer and found methamphetamine on his person, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

On Aug. 19, 2019, Fulmer was arrested again and charged with shoplifting at a grocery store on Edgefield Road in North Augusta, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

—Priscilla Janette Hickox, 29, is charged with a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, possession of methamphetamine, possession of MDMA and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Sept. 20, 2017, Hickox was arrested on Jefferson Davis Highway near Midland Drive in Graniteville.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, when the vehicle attempted to get away, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Hickox was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and driving under suspension, according to the report.