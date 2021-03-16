6 alcohol delivery service deals to stock your bar for St. Patrick's Day 2021

Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·6 min read

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With many of the parades and festivities surrounding St. Patrick's Day 2021 being canceled due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations still in place, the holiday is shaping up to look a wee bit different than normal. Add in the fact that your go-to watering hole may still be shuttered or running with lower-than-usual capacity, and you may not recognize it at all. But it doesn't mean an Irish-style St. Paddy's Day bash isn't in the cards! Why not have a virtual happy hour with your friends and get your favorite liquor dropped off at your door with a few alcohol delivery deals?

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

To help you facilitate your socially distanced gathering or Zoom call, we’ve compiled a list of the six best liquor sales that will help to get your (personal) party started. We’ve also detailed how to use each service. Thanks to these incredible companies, all you have to do is place your order, and before you know it, your favorite beer, wine or spirit will appear on your doorstep. (Just remember to wear your mask if you opt-out of no-contact delivery.) Let the festivities begin—you’re in for a whale of a time!

1. Drizly

Serving most major U.S. cities (that's a whopping 180 different markets!), Drizly is one of the most well-known alcohol delivery services around. It’s also one of the quickest—in some locations you can get your selection delivered within just 60 minutes. There's all sorts of liquor options to be explored here, including gin, tequila and whiskey, plus a wide array of wine varietals and bubbly. Better yet, check out the site's ready-to-drink selection. With these purchases, you'll have a pre-mixed alcoholic beverage the second your delivery hits the door—you can also pick out garnishes and mixers if you're looking to be your own mixologist. Right now, new customers will get $5 off their order with coupon code HELLO at checkout. If you're an existing customer looking to grab a deal, be sure to check out their selection of wine priced under $10.

Get $5 off Drizly Orders with Coupon Code HELLO

2. Saucey

This is a great service to grab liquor, beer or wine of all quantities.
This is a great service to grab liquor, beer or wine of all quantities.

Saucey is another great delivery service that is offering a $5 coupon when you enter your email address in the pop-up you'll get upon heading to the site. The company has even curated a St. Patrick's Day selection, including this St. Patty Can Really Shake It collection, which comes with all the necessary ingredients you'll need to mix up your own specialty themed cocktail (think Bailey's, Guiness, mint chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate syrup). Apart from that, you'll find an even larger selection of regular alcoholic beverages in practically any size—grab a 12-ounce Guinness bottle (from $6.20) to a larger 12-pack (from $18.99). The only drawback? Delivery is limited to 23 major cities at the moment. That said, you'll get on-demand delivery within 30 minutes in certain locales, which gives this brand a slight edge over competing services.

Get $5 off Saucey Orders

3. Wired for Wine

With a large selection of affordable wine and liquor, you&#39;ll be prepped for your virtual party.
With a large selection of affordable wine and liquor, you'll be prepped for your virtual party.

If you’re looking for a specific or hard-to-locate wine, Wired for Wine was made for you. With copious white and red blends and bubbly champagnes to choose from, plus a wide variety of sake and spirits, this delivery service has you covered. There’s also a large selection of beverages currently discounted in the website’s clearance section. You could get a swanky 1.75-liter Belvedere vodka bottle, for instance, once $99.99, for just $53.97, saving you $46.02. While this pick will result in a belated celebration, as it won't arrive for up to two weeks, other options are available with UPS Next Day Air Saver or Air delivery for an upcharge. If you're not in a rush, you can also opt to purchase six or more bottles to qualify for free standard shipping. Do double check if this online retailer ships to you, as restrictions may exist for some out-of-state purchasers.

Shop Clearance Alcohol at Wired for Wine

4. Flaviar

For the harder stuff, like all those rich Irish whiskeys, you'll want to check out Flaviar. The company's annual subscription service is currently seeing a price drop from $380 to $300, saving you $80, making for a great way to celebrate your Irish roots. It could also be a great gift for your favorite Irishman or woman. In addition to a quarterly tasting of “rare and mysterious” spirits and access to members-only events, you'll get an extra bottle of hard liquor with your purchase and free shipping. That's good news, since nothing from this members-only club falls into the run-of-the-mill category. While you're waiting for your first box to arrive, you can join the company for its St. Patty’s Day virtual event, which will include an Irish band, quizzes, an online toast and more.

Get a Flaviar Annual Membership for $300 (Save $80)

5. Minibar

You&#39;ll be swimming in options with Minibar.
You'll be swimming in options with Minibar.

Minibar offers statewide delivery, and, in some locations, delivers all your favorite spirits within an hour. You can grab everything you need for your St. Paddy's ongoings, including wines, liquors, ready-to-drink cocktails and other celebration essentials, such as snacks, ice, and more. You can also currently get $5 off your order with coupon code WELCOME if you’re a new customer. Even if you've shopped here before, there’s still tons of discounts to be found, with many selections going for just under $20, depending on your region.

Get $5 off Minibar Orders with Coupon Code WELCOME

6. Winc

What better way to pass the time than by discovering new wine?
What better way to pass the time than by discovering new wine?

Winc is a wine-subscription club that will allow you to become an unofficial sommelier from your living room. Simply fill out a six-question quiz to determine your personal wine profile, and the company will tailor a four-bottle box to your tastes to be delivered monthly. Your box can be comprised of both white and red wines—there's even vegan options available. You can also easily skip a month if you're not feeling it. Right now, you can get your first wine box for $20 off. Since a single wine box is usually priced anywhere between $52 to $59, depending on your selections, that means you could get your first four wines for as low as $32. That’s less than $10 per bottle! While shipping will take three to seven business days, which may delay your celebration, it will be free if you spend at least $50. Once you're in, however, you'll be ready for the next big êt, with zero commitment and the option to cancel your membership anytime.

Get Your First Winc Wine Subscription Box for $20 Off

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: St. Patrick's Day 2021: Where to get alcohol delivery for less

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats want to renew the expired Violence Against Women Act, again. Here's what you need to know

    The bill has been in a legislative limbo since it expired over disputes from some Republican lawmakers.

  • French health ministry warns of new coronavirus variant that may be able to evade PCR tests

    Researchers at the Institut Pasteur are investigating whether a newly-identified coronavirus variant in the Brittany region of France may be more difficult for standard PCR tests to detect, the French health ministry said Tuesday. The variant was reportedly first detected in a cluster of eight cases at a hospital in Lannion. Despite the patients displaying conventional COVID-19 symptoms, PCR tests were reportedly not able to pick up the presence of the virus. Reports The Local, Brittany has maintained one of France's lower infection rates, but the recent discovery has raised concerns that some cases were missed. Of course, it's certainly possible the errors could have been related to the tests themselves, rather than any genetic modifications to the virus. The good news is that the ministry said the variant does not appear to be more transmissible or cause more severe cases of COVID-19, though at this stage, assumptions, including any about detectability, are likely unwise. Read more at France24 and The Local. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • Pope Francis says Catholic priests can't bless same-sex unions because God 'cannot bless sin'

    The note from the Catholic Church comes months after the Vatican partially walked back statements from Pope Francis supporting civil union laws.

  • Grammys 2021: Lionel Richie sings 'Lady' during Kenny Rogers in memoriam

    Lionel Richie performs "Lady" during the Kenny Rogers tribute during the Grammys 2021 in memoriam. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift performs 'Willow'

    Taylor Swift performs her single "Willow" at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Trudeau stands by AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘safe and effective’

    Several countries, including Germany and France, have suspended use of AstraZeneca shots over blood clot fears

  • At least eight killed in head-on collision during police chase, Texas officials say

    Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sacBernie Sanders says he probably won't join Biden's relief bill victory tour

  • Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

    An Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money, according to a court document and one of the girlfriend's relatives. Malik Halfacre, 25, was being held Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on four preliminary counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Halfacre's girlfriend was critically wounded.

  • Basketball player who called Jeremy Lin ‘coronavirus’ identified

    The basketball player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" has been identified, according to the NBA G League.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • A baby girl born to a partially vaccinated healthcare worker has COVID-19 antibodies

    A Florida woman gave birth three weeks after her first COVID-19 shot. The baby may be first reported case to have antibodies from her mom's vaccine.

  • McConnell Warns Democrats of ‘Scorched-Earth Senate’ If Filibuster Is Removed

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold. With some Democrats urging moderates Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) to abandon their support for the filibuster, McConnell warned in a floor speech that such a move could “break” the Senate. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. If the Senate is restructured to require simple majorities to pass all legislation, McConnell warned that Republicans would use that policy to their advantage if they regained a majority in the chamber. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell said. The minority leader indicated that a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Manchin’s and Sinema’s refusal to eliminate the filibuster has left Democrats unable to make that change. Sinema’s spokesperson said in January that she is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind,” while Manchin has indicated he would be open to some reform without eliminating the procedure entirely. The progressive wing of the Democratic caucus has pushed in recent weeks for a limited reform to the filibuster rule that would allow for its suspension when the Senate is voting on legislation that would expand voting rights.

  • ‘The Talk’ host Elaine Welteroth issues complaint about racial insensitivity on set: report

    It seems like the drama at The Talk is raging on. According to Page Six, co-host Elaine Welteroth has issued a complaint about racial insensitivity on set. As theGrio previously reported, last week the CBS daytime talk show The Talk became its own hot topic as co-host Sharon Osbourne was asked about her tweets defending Piers Morgan, who was under fire for relentless racist and misogynistic attacks against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then vanished.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple of weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions, such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined to comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • An early SpaceX engineer crawled inside an imploding rocket on a jet in midair to save the company

    SpaceX was down to its last rocket, which was flying aboard a C-17 jet over the Pacific. When it began to crumple, Zach Dunn dove in headfirst.

  • ‘American Idol’ judges left in tears after Jackson State student’s ‘magic’ audition

    “There’s a purity. There’s a light about you,” Katy Perry said.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • Fact check: No, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn't worth $196 million

    A Facebook post that claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is worth $196 million is false. Using ranges from reports, it may be half that.

  • McConnell just ruled out any Republican support for tax hikes to pay for a Biden infrastructure package

    Mitch McConnell's comments set the stage for Democrats to bypass the GOP on a follow-up economic recovery bill, similar to the stimulus.