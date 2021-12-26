6 apprehended in B&E at Monroe Superstore

Three male juveniles and three adult females were apprehended Saturday as a result of a breaking and entering and attempted vehicle theft that occurred at the Monroe Superstore Auto Dealership at 15160 South Dixie Highway.

The incident began at approximately 3:28 a.m., according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. Troopers arrived at the dealership to investigate reports that subjects were attempting to break windows at the used car showroom.

Upon arrival, troopers located a vehicle on the property with the driver’s door open. While troopers were checking the vehicle, they reportedly observed two male suspects attempting to drive away in vehicles belonging to the dealership. One male suspect immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. The second male suspect crashed into a parked vehicle while attempting to flee in the stolen vehicle. After the crash, the suspect reportedly fled the vehicle on foot while being pursued by troopers and deputies. A third male suspect also reportedly fled the area on foot while troopers were contacting the first two suspects.

Additional officers responded to the scene and began searching the immediate area for the suspects that were observed fleeing on foot. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly located a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male and two females parked in the Meadowlands neighborhood. An on-scene investigation revealed the male occupant to be one of the suspects who fled the scene on foot after crashing into the parked vehicle. All three individuals inside the vehicle were taken into custody.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., troopers responded back to the area of the Monroe Superstore for reports of a suspicious male walking in the backyards of nearby homes. Information received from homeowners in the area led to identifying this subject as the third suspect present at the dealership. A K9 track was initiated, resulting in the suspect being located and apprehended. In addition, a family member of the third suspect was found in the area attempting to pick him up. The family member was arrested for accessory after the fact.

All vehicles owned by the Monroe Superstore were recovered on scene. Troopers were assisted during this investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: 6 apprehended in B&E at Monroe Superstore