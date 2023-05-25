6 area drug task forces receive state funding

$3 million in funding is heading to law enforcement agencies across the state, including some in the Miami Valley.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding Thursday, which will go to 44 local law enforcement agencies to help their drug task forces enforce drug laws and combat illegal drug activity.

The following local agencies received grants from the 2023 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund:

Auglaize County. Sheriff’s Office: $76,385.09

Butler County. Sheriff’s Office: $22,558.44

Greene County. Sheriff’s Office: $90,004.47

Logan County. Sheriff’s Office: $6,095.80

Montgomery County. Sheriff’s Office: $27,515.09

Shelby County. Sheriff’s Office: $6,186.50

The money from the fund is meant to support drug task forces on issues of drug trafficking, pharmaceutical diversion, and other organized criminal activity associated with the drug trade.

Funds can be used to investigate drug trafficking organizations and disrupt the drug supply. Additionally, they can be used to support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families.

“No one knows better than local law enforcement the effects that drugs have on their own Communities,” Governor DeWine said in a release. “This funding will support our local authorities as they work to take drugs off the streets.”

The Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund is part of the Drug Interdiction, Disruption, and Reduction Plan.