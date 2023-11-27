6 armed robberies reported within 2 hours Sunday evening on Northwest and Southwest sides, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating at least six armed robberies that occurred within about two hours Sunday afternoon on the Northwest and Southwest sides. Four of them were within a span of less than 10 minutes.

Police said detectives haven’t yet established a link or pattern between the robberies, five of which involved a group of men in a white vehicle. No suspects are in custody, and police said they are investigating.

The first robbery happened at about 4:20 p.m. in the Hermosa neighborhood. Six men got out of a white vehicle and approached a 44-year-old woman standing outside in the 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue, police said. Two of the men demanded the woman’s property at gunpoint. She complied, then the men got back in the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

About an hour later, four men got out of a white SUV and approached a 49-year-old man and 53-year-man standing outside in the 2300 block of West 42nd Place in the New City neighborhood. Two of the men displayed a gun, demanding the victims’ property, police said. Even though the victims complied, the men beat them up, authorities said. They were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At about 5:35 p.m., four men with guns got out of a white SUV in the 3200 block of West 31st Street and demanded a 42-year-old man’s property in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.

At about the same time, a 26-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle in the 3800 block of South Campbell Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood when four men with guns got out of a white SUV and took her property, police said.

At about 5:37 p.m., a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were approached by four armed men who had just gotten out of a white SUV in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The victims handed over their property to the gunmen, who fled the scene.

Then, about 50 minutes later, a man got out of a white sedan and demanded a 47-year-old man’s property at gunpoint in the 1100 block West Ohio Street in the West Town neighborhood. The victim complied, and the man fled in the white sedan.

rjohnson@chicagotribune.com