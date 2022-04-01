6 arrested, charged in shooting over stolen drugs at basketball court that killed 1,

Several arrests have been made after a fight over stolen drugs at a basketball court on Nov. 23, 2021 led to the shooting death of a 21-year-old man, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s said.

[PAST COVERAGE: Police identify man killed in Lancaster shooting]

Another man who was shot survived.

Two groups of men who already had a confrontation met again at the basketball court on Pardue Circle in Lancaster when gunfire erupted.

Tykeon Clyburn was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Suspects and their charges:

Anthony Kiriakis Brice, 30, of Orangeburg

Assault and battery by a mob 1st degree

Assault and battery by a mob 2nd degree

Carrying a pistol

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Earl T. Clyburn, 22, of Lancaster

Carrying a pistol

Obstruction of justice

Daviahne Xavious Duncan, 26, of Lancaster

Assault and battery by a mob 1st degree

Assault and battery by a mob 2nd degree

Carrying a pistol

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Zi’lik Montrez Dunifer, 20, of Edgemoor

Assault and battery by a mob 1st degree

Assault and battery by a mob 2nd degree

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Mark Anthony Harrison, 33, of Edgemoor

Assault and battery by a mob 1st degree

Assault and battery by a mob 2nd degree

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Keshawn O’Bryan Wade, 31, of Lancaster

Carrying a pistol

Obstruction of justice

Assault and battery by a mob in the first degree involves a death and is punishable by no less than 30 years in prison.

Assault and battery by a mob in the second degree involves serious bodily injury and carries three to 25 years in prison.

Both are felonies.

Bond was denied for Brice, Duncan, Dunife, and Harrison. They remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Clyburn posted an $11,000 bond on the day of his arrest and was released.

(Watch the video below: ‘I plan to be back’: Lancaster County school bus driver recovers after serious wreck)