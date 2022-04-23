6 arrested after child, baby found during drug raids in Volusia County, deputies say

A baby and another child were found during two drug busts in Volusia County.

Deputy body camera video shows the busts near New York Avenue in DeLand and Jefferson Avenue in Deltona.

Volusia County deputies said they found cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, meth and a gun.

Deputies said while making arrests at the home in DeLand, a 9-month-old and 14-year-old were in the home.

Other family members are now taking care of those children.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood attended each location and called the effort a reminder to every drug dealer that they will never be tolerated in the community.

