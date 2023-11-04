6 arrested in connection with Wewoka gang-related violence

Nov. 4—District 22 District Attorney Erik Johnson announced this week that six people were arrested in connection with gang-related violence that has plagued the small town of Wewoka for more than a month.

"Our law enforcement assets are in the process of cutting the head off the snake," Johnson said Friday.

Agencies involved in the cases include the District 22 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Wewoka Police Department, Seminole Lighthorse Police Department, Seminole County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

In addition to the arrests, four guns were confiscated, one of which was stolen.

Johnson mentioned that there was a fatal shooting outside the E-Z Mart on South Mekusukey Ave. in Wewoka in late September. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Quantae Smith.

"That was related to the violence between these factions," Johnson said. "And then there was a shooting a couple of weeks ago. A 17-year-old (male) was shot four times. And there was a shooting at (a local dollar store) from a dispute that happened last Thursday."

Johnson said after the last shooting, he called for federal assistance through the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The Eastern District provided assistance with bringing in the FBI, BIA, ATF and U.S. marshals.

"We had a fire over there where one of the principals in these investigations' home burned down, so ATF is investigating that," Johnson said.

On Oct. 27, Wewoka Public Schools held classes virtually due to the ongoing violence. Additionally, the home football game was moved out of town and some community events were reportedly cancelled.

In light of the violence, some area schools traveling to Wewoka or welcoming Wewoka Public Schools for extracurricular activities issued warnings to parents and students beforehand.

On Tuesday, Konawa Public Schools posted the following on social media in relation to its Nov. 3 home game against the Wewoka Tigers: "In light of recent gang-related events in Wewoka, we will have enhanced security measures in place for our game versus Wewoka on Friday night.

As well as having additional law enforcement, all attendees will enter through the main entrance. The north and south gates will be closed.

As always, safety and security is a collective effort. Be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviors to school administration."

Johnson said the joint response from local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies has been tremendous.

"As a result of that joint cooperation, members of District 22's Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Wewoka Police Department, Seminole Lighthorse, U.S. Marshals, and DOC Inspector General's Office arrested six individuals over the past few days," Johnson said. "Those individuals are, Mandel Carolina, Timothy Camp, Cortez Camp, Jerod Ridennour, Johnthon Hodge and Brian Huntley."

Johnson said the arrests will certainly reduce the level of violence in Wewoka and make it a safer community.

"Moreover, I anticipate additional arrests being made in the coming weeks," he said. "I have been in close communication with U.S. Attorney Chris Wilson to ensure that — between our two offices — we prosecute all individuals responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

"I would like to thank Seminole County Sheriff Louie, Seminole Lighthorse Chief

Coker, Wewoka Police Chief Barkhimer, and District 22's Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force Agent Chris Perteet for their dedication and tireless efforts."