6 arrested for DUI during sobriety checkpoint in Berks

Jun. 22—Six drivers were arrested for DUI, five of which were drug-related, during a sobriety checkpoint Friday night on Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, police said.

Officers hosted by Muhlenberg Township police for the state-funded checkpoint made contact with a total of 850 drivers. They also issued 57 citations and arrested one person who had an outstanding warrant.

Five people were arrested for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.