6 arrested, including Mass. State Police troopers, in bribery investigation

BOSTON ― Six people, including both current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers, have been arrested in connection with an alleged bribery conspiracy involving commercial driver's license applicants.

The six people indicted include current state police Sgt. Gary Cederquist, of Stoughton, and Trooper Joel Rogers, of Bridgewater; along with retired troopers Calvin Butner, of Halifax, and Perry Mendes, of Wareham, who were taken into custody in Florida. Two civilians were also indicted, Scott Camara of Rehoboth and Eric Mathison of Boston.

At a press conference this morning, U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy outlined the charges including extortion, mail fraud, conspiracy, making false statements and falsification of records.

"Today is a sober reminder that none of us are above the law," Levy said.

The unsealed indictment alleges that the defendants gave passing scores to drivers who in fact failed their commercial drivers license tests. In return for passing grades, the defendants were given items, including in one particular case, a $2,000 snowblower.

The indictment allegedly these defendants gave passing scores to people who did not pass the CDL.

#BREAKING US Attorney to host press conference TODAY (11am, Boston Federal Court) to announce arrests of six, including current and former MSP Troopers, charged in 74-count indictment w/ alleged bribery conspiracy to give guaranteed passing scores to certain CDL applicants — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) January 30, 2024

This is a developing story, return to telegram.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. State Police troopers among 6 arrested in bribery investigation