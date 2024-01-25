6 arrested after neighbors heard gunfire at Gordon County home; drugs, guns, cash seized

Six people have been arrested after gunshots were fired at a home in Gordon County.

On Friday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to reports of shots being fired on Meadowlark Lane near Dews Pond.

Deputies were near the house at the time of the call and stopped the cars they believed to have been involved in the shooting just minutes earlier.

Fortunately, no one was struck by the shots.

Detectives collected statements from witnesses and physical evidence from the scene.

They also seized multiple guns, drugs, and a large amount of money from the suspects.

Logan Curtis, 18, and Dagoberto Perez, Jr., 17, both of Calhoun, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, trafficking psilocybin mushrooms, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Four minors were also arrested. They were all local residents.

Two of the minors were charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, trafficking psilocybin mushrooms, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The other two minors were charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 706-629-1244.

