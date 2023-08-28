6 arrested on prostitution, solicitation charges in latest Lubbock bust

Six people were arrested Friday in downtown Lubbock as part of the city's latest human trafficking sting, the Lubbock Police Department announced Monday.

The operation netted one arrest for solicitation of prostitution — a state-jail felony punishable by up to two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine — and five arrests for prostitution, a misdemeanor. One person also faces assault and resisting arrest charges:

Sharah Ranson, 33, assault on police officer, resisting arrest, prostitution

Faith Garza, 24, prostitution, five outstanding LPD warrants

Timothy Houghtaling, 52, solicitation of prostitution

She'Vontavia Bell, 29, prostition

Ravyn Norwood, 26, prostitution

Kiana Banks, 20, prostitution

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Texas Department of Public Safety and Lubbock Fire Rescue assisted LPD's Special Operations Division in the operation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 6 arrested in latest Lubbock prostitution bust