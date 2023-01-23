6 arrested after protests in downtown Atlanta turned violent, police car set on fire

Six people were arrested Saturday night after protests turned violent in downtown Atlanta, Channel 9′s affiliate station WSB reported.

Authorities said they recovered explosives devices after some protesters smashed windows and set a police cruiser on fire. According to WSB, protesters dressed in all black and began marching down the street when things started to get violent.

Several people who were arrested do not live in the Atlanta area or Georgia, according to WSB.

Earlier in the week, Georgia agencies were at the proposed facility’s site, clearing protesters who had been camped out in the forest for months.

WSB reported that one of the protesters, Manuel Teran, shot a state trooper and was then killed by return fire.

Seven protesters were arrested on Wednesday and charged with domestic terrorism and criminal trespass.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp released a statement and said his office will not tolerate unlawful crimes in the name of peaceful protest.

The full statement is below:

The governor remains well informed of the situation through regular updates from state law enforcement and is actively monitoring the situation. State patrol is well equipped to respond to any and all threats to public safety and is coordinating closely with other state agencies and local PD.

While the state continues to respect peaceful protest, acts of violence against person or property will NOT be tolerated. Those committing such unlawful acts will be arrested and prosecuted fully.

No one was hurt during Saturday’s protests.

