6 Asian Women Confirmed Dead After Atlanta Mass Shooting, New Details Reveal

Maina Chen
·3 min read

Six Asian women were confirmed dead among the eight killed and one wounded in a mass shooting in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night. Who they were: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) released a statement about the shooting on Wednesday, naming five of the victims from the first massage parlor, Youngs Asian Massage.

  • Four people have died at Youngs Asian Massage: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; Daoyou Feng, 44, unknown address. A fifth victim, Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, was wounded and is in stable condition in Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. He is the only survivor.

  • Another four people were killed at the remaining two massage parlor locations. No others have been identified as of this writing.

  • The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, was found with a 9mm firearm. He is charged with eight counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and no bond.

  • Earlier on Wednesday, AP had reported that South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed with police that four of the victims who were killed were of Korean descent.

Three parlors: On Tuesday night, a string of shootings occurred around the Atlanta area.

  • Long first stopped at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor around 5 p.m. and gunned down five people there.

  • He then moved on to Gold Spa, 27 miles away, about an hour later, leaving three women dead.

  • At Aromatherapy Spa, across the street from Gold Spa, another woman died from gunshot wounds, according to the New York Times.

  • He was arrested at around 8:30 p.m. and taken to the Crisp County Detention Facility, according to WSB-TV.

  • Long is set to be arraigned Thursday morning, according to NPR.

  • Stop AAPI Hate, Asian Americans Advancing Justice — Atlanta (AAAJ-Atlanta), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia’s Governor Brian P. Kemp, POTUS Biden, VP Kamala Harris among others, have released statements condemning the shooting and the violence against the AAPI community.

Conference details: In a police conference on Wednesday morning, more details emerged after the authorities questioned the suspect.

  • Long admitted to the shootings and was deemed to be acting alone by authorities. He claims that the attacks were not racially motivated and that he has “a sex addiction.”

  • “We believe that he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out,” Sheriff Frank Reynolds of the CCSO said.

  • "[He] sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places...and it's a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," CCSO Capt. Jay Baker added.

  • Further details on his motives are unclear, when asked if this is a hate crime, Reynolds and Baker stated that the case is still early in its investigation and that the indicators at the moment are that it may not be. The victims “may be targets of opportunity.”

  • Baker noted that Long was driving to Florida to possibly carry out more shootings, or “do some similar acts,” targeting some type of "porn industry" there.

  • When asked about the legitimacy of the three massage parlors and whether or not the women employed were sex workers, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced any sort of “victim blaming.”

  • “We are not about to get into victim blaming, victim shaming here,” Lance Bottoms said. She stated they never received a 911 call from that area and to their knowledge (APD) it's a legal establishment.

  • The investigators will continue looking into this case, among those his social media history.

One particular point that has sparked outrage on social media pertained to how the police had described the mass shooting for Long as being a “really bad day for him”: “He was pretty much fed up and had kind of been at the end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said during the conference. Featured Image via Cherokee County Sherriff's Department

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

PewDiePie Returns to YouTube and Mocks Coronavirus in New Video

‘Torrance Karen’ Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail for Assaulting Filipino Woman

Coronavirus 2019 Definitely Wasn't Made in a Lab, International Scientists Say

Elderly Asian Man Stabbed on BART Train Remains in 'Critical But Stable' Condition

Recommended Stories

  • Celebs react to Atlanta mass shooting: '#StopAsianHate'

    Hollywood’s Asian-Pacific Islander community reacted in shock and horror by the news of a mass shooting at three Atlanta area massage parlors that have left at least eight people dead.

  • Georgia Man Accused of Fatally Shooting 8 People, Including 6 Asian Women, in Spa Shooting Spree

    A Woodstock, Georgia, man is suspected of embarking on arguably one of the most horrific shooting sprees America has seen in recent years. Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of fatally shooting eight people—six of whom were Asian women—after firing shots at two Atlanta massage parlors and a third in Acworth, Ga. Long was captured in Crisp County and was taken into custody after leading police officers on a car chase

  • Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairs

    Lawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacement of her father as her conservator in a long-running battle over control of her personal and financial affairs. Her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told a court hearing on Wednesday that he would ask that Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's personal affairs, be made permanent. Britney Spears, now 39, has made clear through her lawyer in the past year that she no longer wants her father involved in her affairs.

  • Families Trapped at the Border Say Biden Has Betrayed Them

    Adrees Latif/ReutersCIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico—Juanita thought that by now she and her two daughters, 12 and 4, would be somewhere in Texas. It didn’t really matter where, but a place safe and far away from the men who killed her husband and threatened her children. Instead, by the time you read this, she and her daughters are on their way back towards the killings and threats.Hundreds of families—mostly from Central America—are arriving at the border expecting to be welcomed into Joe Biden’s America only to be shocked by what they see as a betrayal and sent back to where they came from, according to migrants and shelter managers interviewed by The Daily Beast.Around 100,000 people were either apprehended by Border Patrol or turned themselves in to officials along the U.S.-Mexico border in February alone, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.DHS statistics show that more than 9,000 unaccompanied minors and almost 20,000 family units, were taken into custody along the border last month. El Paso and Rio Grande Valley remain the busiest crossing points.During the campaign, candidate Biden promised to sweep away some of President Donald Trump’s harshest border policies and implement a “humane” approach.The reality of Biden's immigration policy is slowly becoming clear, and it’s not what thousands of vulnerable migrants expected, nor needed. In an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Biden finally said it out loud in a message designed to discourage those who are desperate to escape their countries: “Don’t come over.”Mexican People Smugglers Celebrate the End of Trump and Say Biden Immigrant Surge Is Already UnderwayJuanita spoke to The Daily Beast while she packed up two small backpacks to start her journey back to Guatemala. “We thought this president was going to be different to us, but it is more of the same,” she said. “I feel he lied to us.”Juanita and her daughters left Guatemala early in February, fleeing the land where her husband was killed after a series of extortions, and driven by the hope of a new president who promised more humane immigration policies.“We crossed the border from Piedras Negras and turned ourselves in to the Border Patrol,” said Juanita. “They had us for only a couple of days in a shelter and then told us they will take us to a bigger shelter in Houston with more capacity for families,” she said.Instead, she and at least three other families were flown into El Paso only to be expelled within hours of landing on U.S. soil and sent to the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez.“They didn’t say anything to us. Only asked us to jump into a bus and then asked us to start walking. I only understood we were being sent back to Mexico after reading a sign that said ‘Welcome to Mexico,’” she said.No one was waiting for them on the Mexican side, as a proper deportation procedure demands. After being expelled from the U.S. they sat on a sidewalk and waited for hours without money, a cellphone, or knowing where they were.“They took our phones and our money in the U.S., and we were left without anything,” said Juanita, breaking up in tears.A woman who walked along the international bridge where Juanita and the other families were sitting helped them understand they were in Ciudad Juarez and walked them to Pan de Vida, one of the few local shelters with the capacity to take them in.“They got here in bad shape,” said the shelter director, Ismael Martinez. “The woman was scared and very disappointed and one of her daughters had an old diaper soaking wet.”Juanita and her kids are just one of the hundreds of families facing a new hurdle called Title 42, a federal order introduced by President Trump that fast-tracks deportations as a pandemic health measure.“Title 42 is traumatizing families,” said Amy Cohen, director for Every Last One, a non-profit organization helping migrant families and children. “This policy is putting all of the migrant population at risk.”According to Cohen, Juanita’s experience has become more and more common for migrants arriving at the border.“I’ve received tons of calls from people in this same situation. Although it is still very confusing why some families are being allowed to stay within the United States and some are immediately sent back to Mexico,” she said.Martinez, at the Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez, said he currently holds 20 families who were expelled from the U.S. after crossing illegally from Mexico without any deportation process.“This is very common lately. Here at the shelter, I have 60 people, 20 families in the same situation. All of them have kids under the age of 10, and all of them are from Central America,” he said.Since the processing of migrants under MPP, a controversial Trump-era program, which sends asylum-seekers to Mexican cities to await hearings in American immigration courts, his shelter is now reaching capacity.Scam Facebook ‘Travel Agencies’ Tell Migrants Biden Has Thrown the Border OpenMarisa Limon, director for Border Hope Institute, a nonprofit organization advocating for social justice, said Title 42 is “specifically targeting Central Americans.”“Title 42 was a Trump policy that stayed with us. This program is targeting specifically Central Americans and that’s making this situation more complex,” she said.Limon said this policy is endangering migrants expelled back to Mexico where they are being kidnapped and extorted by criminals.“Shelters are almost at capacity, and being a migrant today in Ciudad Juarez is very dangerous. Migrants in Mexico have a target on their back for those looking to abuse them,” she said.Cohen said organized crime in Mexico preys on migrants as soon as they are on their turf."Organized crime lives off of migrants, and there is a big anti-immigrant community in Mexico making it even more dangerous for the families sent back,” she said.Cohen said that Title 42 program is “even worse” than Trump’s controversial MPP.“This is way worse than the MPP because, with MPP, Mexico had to shelter immigrants with the help of NGOs, but with Title 42 Mexico is not obligated to take responsibility for them,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NBA G League Identifies Player Who Called Jeremy Lin 'Coronavirus'

    NBA's G League has officially identified the player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" last month. In a recent statement, G League shared that the 32-year-old Taiwanese American basketball player has agreed to deal with the issue in private, according to NBC News. After an investigation, the NBA G League identified the player who said “coronavirus” toward Jeremy Lin during a game and is handling the matter internally with Lin’s support, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned.

  • For the Daring but Lazy, a New DeFi Product Simplifies Leveraged ETH Bets

    Leverage has been a killer use case for DeFi from the start. But rarely has making such big wagers required so little work.

  • Georgia shootings leave 8 dead, mostly women of Asian descent, authorities say

    Shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said.

  • K-Pop Called Out for 'Slave-Like Exploitation' By North Korea

    A North Korean propaganda website has accused South Korea's K-pop industry of treating popular groups such as BTS and Blackpink like "slaves." "Slave-like exploitation": In an article published on March 13, the North Korean propaganda website Arirang-Meari claimed that K-pop record labels are exploiting young artists, according to NK Economy. In addition to this mistreatment, the Arirang-Meari article declares that K-pop record labels "suck most revenues out of the singers under a nominal purpose of using the money to train them," according to The Korea Times. Ongoing speculation: The reasons behind the publication of this article are still unclear.

  • Suspect in Atlanta shootings charged with murder

    Authorities announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Cherokee County, Georgia, and four counts of homicide in Atlanta after allegedly shooting eight people in three separate shootings at spas in the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday night. "Six women of Asian descent are among the dead, raising suspicions of a hate crime," reports NPR, though Atlanta police said early Wednesday that investigators have not settled on a motive. Officials said Long may have frequented the locations in the past, and he reportedly told authorities he was trying to eliminate temptation for an apparent sex addiction. President Biden said "whatever the motivation here," Asian Americans are "very concerned" by the "brutality against Asian Americans, and it's troubling." Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and NPR. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy a small tweak to America's North Korea policy revealed a bigger change

  • CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    CVS Health (CVS) closed at $74.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • Learning Apps Have Boomed in the Pandemic. Now Comes the Real Test.

    After a tough year of toggling between remote and in-person schooling, many students, teachers and their families feel burned out from pandemic learning. But companies that market digital learning tools to schools are enjoying a coronavirus windfall. Venture and equity financing for education technology startups has more than doubled, surging to $12.58 billion worldwide last year from $4.81 billion in 2019, according to a report from CB Insights, a firm that tracks startups and venture capital. During the same period, the number of laptops and tablets shipped to U.S. primary and secondary schools nearly doubled to 26.7 million, from 14 million, according to data from Futuresource Consulting, a market research company in Britain. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We’ve seen a real explosion in demand,” said Michael Boreham, a senior market analyst at Futuresource. “It’s been a massive, massive sea change out of necessity.” But as more districts reopen for in-person instruction, the billions of dollars that schools and venture capitalists have sunk into education technology are about to get tested. Some remote learning services, like videoconferencing, may see their student audiences plummet. “There’s definitely going to be a shakeout over the next year,” said Matthew Gross, chief executive of Newsela, a popular reading lesson app for schools. “I’ve been calling it ‘The Great Ed Tech Crunch.’” Yet even if the ed-tech market contracts, industry executives say there is no turning back. The pandemic has accelerated the spread of laptops and learning apps in schools, they say, normalizing digital education tools for millions of teachers, students and their families. “This has sped the adoption of technology in education by easily five to 10 years,” said Michael Chasen, a veteran ed-tech entrepreneur who in 1997 co-founded Blackboard, now one of the largest learning management systems for schools and colleges. “You can’t train hundreds of thousands of teachers and millions of students in online education and not expect there to be profound effects.” Tech evangelists have long predicted that computers would transform education. The future of learning, many promised, involved apps powered by artificial intelligence that would adjust lessons to children’s abilities faster and more precisely than their human teachers ever could. That robotic teaching revolution has been slow in coming, in part because very few learning apps have shown they significantly improve students’ outcomes. Instead, during the pandemic, many schools simply turned to digital tools like videoconferencing to transfer traditional practices and schedules online. Critics say that push to replicate the school day for remote students has only exacerbated disparities for many children facing pandemic challenges at home. “We will never again in our lifetime see a more powerful demonstration of the conservatism of educational systems,” said Justin Reich, an assistant professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies online learning and recently wrote the book “Failure to Disrupt: Why Technology Alone Can’t Transform Education.” Apps that enable online interactions between teachers and students are reporting extraordinary growth, and investors have followed. Among the biggest deals, CB Insights said: Zuoyebang, a Chinese ed-tech giant that offers live online lessons and homework help for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, raised a total of $2.35 billion last year from investors including Alibaba and Sequoia Capital China. Yuanfudao, another Chinese tutoring startup, raised a total of $3.5 billion from investors like Tencent. And Kahoot, a quiz app from Norway used by millions of teachers, recently raised about $215 million from SoftBank. In the United States, some of the largest recent ed-tech deals involved startups that help educators give and grade assignments, lead lessons or hold class discussions online. Among them are Newsela and Nearpod, an app that many teachers use to create live interactive video lessons or take students on virtual field trips. “Especially in K-12, so much of learning is sparked through dialogue between teachers and students,” said Jennifer Carolan, a partner at Reach Capital, a venture capital firm focused on education that has invested in Nearpod and Newsela. “We are excited about these products that are really extending the capabilities of the classroom teachers.” A number of ed-tech startups reporting record growth had sizable school audiences before the pandemic. Then last spring, as school districts switched to remote learning, many education apps hit on a common pandemic growth strategy: They temporarily made their premium services free to teachers for the rest of the school year. “What unfolded from there was massive adoption,” said Tory Patterson, a managing director at Owl Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in education startups like Newsela. Once the school year ended, he said, ed-tech startups began trying to convert school districts into paying customers, and “we saw pretty broad-based uptake of those offers.” By the end of December, schools were paying for 11 million student accounts on Newsela, an increase of about 87% from 2019. Last month, the startup announced that it had raised $100 million. Now Newsela is valued at $1 billion, a milestone that may be common among consumer apps like Instacart and Deliveroo but is still relatively rare for education apps aimed at U.S. public schools. Nearpod also reported exponential growth. After making the video lesson app free, the startup saw its user base surge to 1.2 million teachers at the end of last year — a fivefold jump over 2019. Last month, Nearpod announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Renaissance, a company that sells academic assessment software to schools, for $650 million. Some consumer tech giants that provided free services to schools also reaped benefits, gaining audience share and getting millions of students accustomed to using their product. For instance, the worldwide audience for Google Classroom, Google’s free class assignment and grading app, has skyrocketed to more than 150 million students and educators, up from 40 million early last year. And Zoom Video Communications says it has provided free services during the pandemic to more than 125,000 schools in 25 countries. But whether tools that teachers have come to rely on for remote learning can maintain their popularity will hinge on how useful the apps are in the classroom. Newsela, for one, has gained a devoted following among educators for its flexibility. The app lets them choose topical news articles or short stories for class discussion, with different versions of the text depending on a student’s reading level. Gross, Newsela’s chief executive, said the app also provided quick feedback to teachers on each child’s progress, alerting them to students who might need attention whether they are online or in the classroom. “Teachers are starting to realize which tools are really built for both a physical and a remote classroom,” Gross said, “that work equally well in both settings.” Nearpod, the video lesson app, also expects to maintain traction in schools, said Pep Carrera, the startup’s chief executive. During the pandemic, educators like Nesi Harold, an eighth-grade science teacher in the Houston area, have used features on the app to poll students, create quizzes or ask students to use a drawing tool to sketch the solar system — digital tools that work for both live classroom and remote instruction. “It allows me to broadcast the lesson to all of my learners, no matter where they are,” said Harold, who simultaneously teaches in-person and remote students. Her one complaint: She cannot store more than a few lessons at a time on Nearpod because her school has not bought a license. “It’s still pricey,” she said. The future in education is less clear for enterprise services, like Zoom, that were designed for business use and adopted by schools out of pandemic necessity. In an email, Kelly Steckelberg, Zoom’s chief financial officer, said she expected educational institutions would invest in “new ways to virtually communicate” beyond remote teaching — such as using Zoom for PTA meetings, school board meetings and parent-teacher conferences. Chasen, the ed-tech entrepreneur, is counting on it. He recently founded Class Technologies, a startup that offers online course management tools — like attendance-taking and grading features — for educators and corporate trainers holding live classes on Zoom. The company has raised $46 million from investors including Bill Tai, one of the earliest backers of Zoom. “I’m not coming up with some new, advanced AI methodology,” Chasen said of his new app for video classrooms. “You know what teachers needed? They needed the ability to hand out work in class, give a quiz and grade it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Atlanta spa shootings spark more anxieties among Asian Americans amid rise in hate crimes

    Asian Americans around the country said they’re alarmed by last night’s mass shooting at several Atlanta-area spas, which shows their extreme vulnerability amid anti-Asian violence that has been building for the past year.The big picture: The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center collected nearly 3,800 self-reported cases of anti-Asian bias between March 19 last year and Feb. 28.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, was charged with murder today after confessing to killing eight people, including six Asian women, in shootings at three spas near Atlanta.Long told investigators the shootings weren’t racially motivated and may be linked to his alleged sex addiction, said Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds.Asian American women are more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, according to Stop AAPI Hate.The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Underreporting remains an issue, experts warn. Between the lines: Center director Brian Levin told Axios the rise in hate crimes against a group jumps based on news events or comments from political leaders.Levin said the center tracked a rise in anti-Asian violence after former President Donald Trump started calling COVID-19 the "China virus." The U.S.'s rivalry with China had already created unease about Chinese Americans and Asian Americans, said sociologist Pawan Dhingra, who specializes in Asian American studies.What they're saying: “[W]hatever the motivation here I know that Asian Americans are very concerned," President Biden told reporters."The investigation is ongoing ... But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people," Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters. "We've got to do everything we can in terms of addressing bigotry and hate in our country, and violence... Anybody who takes precious lives in that manner is driven by hate," U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said.Don't forget: The U.S. has long stereotyped Asian women as objects of white male fantasies in popular culture. Dhingra said because of that history, race can be considered a factor in attacks against Asian sex workers. "If you think about sex work as a moral problem that must be eradicated —because Asian American women do kind of fit a profile of historically being in this role — it's hard to separate race from this even if the motivation wasn't anti-Asian," Dhingra said. The bottom line: "We are going to see a huge jump in hate crimes against Asian Americans this year," Levin said. "The question is: how big of a record are we going to set?"Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • New HBO Doc Claims to Reveal QAnon – How Many Millions Have Q’s Supporters Donated to Politicians?

    The HBO six-part documentary "Q: Into the Storm," is premiering March 21st, "charting a labyrinthine journey to uncover the forces behind QAnon," and already the chatter abounds. See: Capitol Riot...

  • Chicago sets Phase 1C vaccine start date

    Chicago health officials announced Chicago will move into Phase 1C for vaccinations on March 29.

  • Stop AAPI Hate Records 3,795 Attacks on Asians Since March 2020

    New data has revealed that 1,691 incidents of anti-Asian discrimination from California have been reported at the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center between March 2020 and February this year. Information released on Tuesday noted that from March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28 this year, 3,795 incidents of anti-Asian racism were self-reported to the center, reports the Sacramento Bee. The reports from California accounted for about 44.56% of the reports, which ranged from verbal abuse and being refused service for being Asian to physical assault and violence.

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $59.37, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day.

  • What we know so far about the Atlanta spa shootings

    Eight people, the majority women of Asian descent, were killed in three attacks. A 21-year-old man is in custodyAtlanta spa shootings – follow the latest live updates A makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/AP A gunman killed eight people in three separate shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, massage parlors. Here’s what we know about the incidents so far: Eight people were killed in three separate shootings on Tuesday evening at massage parlors in and around the city. The majority of victims killed were women of Asian descent. Two of those killed were white. Police said seven of those killed were women. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested as the suspect in the shootings. Long was taken into custody in south-west Georgia about 150 miles (240km) from Atlanta, after police intercepted his car. Long faces eight counts of murder, and one count of assault, for the shootings in Atlanta and Acworth, about 30 miles north-west in Cherokee county. His arraignment is expected on Thursday. The killing spree started around 5pm, when Long allegedly shot five people at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor, in Acworth. Two victims died at the scene, and another two died at hospital, authorities said. Around 5.50pm, police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Gold Spa in north-east Atlanta. When police arrived, they found three women who were killed by apparent gunshot wounds. While police were at Gold Spa, they received calls about shots at Aromatherapy Spa, across the street. At Aromatherapy Spa, they found the body of another woman. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office revealed the identities of the four victims killed at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor. They are 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 49-year-old Xiaojie Yan, and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng. A spokesperson for the Cherokee county sheriff’s office said it appeared that Xiaojie Yan was the owner of Youngs Asian Massage Parlor. Yaun worked at an Acworth location of Waffle House, a US diner chain. In a statement about her death, the company described her as a “well-liked server” who was trained as a grill operator. Authorities said they were continuing to investigate whether these killings were racially motivated hate crimes, given the uptick in attacks against Asian Americans. Officials said that the suspect said that his actions weren’t racially motivated and that he might have had a “sex addiction”. “During his interview, he gave no indicators that this was racially motivated,” the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, reportedly said. Law enforcement agencies across the US were on heightened alert Wednesday over fears that the victims were targeted because of their Asian American ethnicity. The New York police department’s counter-terrorism bureau said it was monitoring developments in Georgia and would send additional officers to Asian communities in the city “out of an abundance of caution”. Investigators believe the suspect in the Atlanta spa shootings bought the gun used in the attack this week, CNN reported.

  • 6 Asian women among 8 killed in Atlanta-area shootings

    A man captured in Georgia on Tuesday night is suspected in the shootings, which happened within an hour of one another at three sites.

  • Atlanta shootings: Suspect charged with murder as victims identified

    Investigators say the suspect admitted to the attack that killed eight people, mostly Asian women.

  • Ranked: The Best States for Millennials To Buy a Home

    The financial picture for millennials today is a mixed bag — unemployment is falling, but the lingering pandemic means that many businesses are either using skeletal staffs or aren’t even...