6 bars & restaurants to celebrate National Margarita Day in Macon

Salt, lime and a good time.

We’re talking about all things “margs” today in honor of National Margarita Day on February 22.

If you’re ready to sip and celebrate, here’s a list of bars and restaurants that serve some of the best margaritas in Macon.

Location: Bowman Road and in the Mercer Village in Macon

Choose from a House Margarita or Texas margarita on the rocks or frozen.

Review: “What a lovely place and people,” said Cherisse.

Location: 336 Second St. in Macon

Marg choices: House lemon-lime margarita, skinny margarita or top-shelf margarita. Tzango also serves fruit-flavored margaritas, including banana, mango, watermelon, blue romance, passion fruit, peach and more.

Review: “Karina makes the best margarita, frozen or on the rocks,” said Sadie on Google.

Location: 524 Mulberry St. in Macon

Some of this restaurant’s unique margaritas include:

Blood Orange Margarita: dulce vida, fresh blood orange juice, agave nectar and lime

Jamaica (Hibiscus): casamigos, fresh hibiscus juice, triple sec and lime

Jose Jalapeño: jalapeño infused Jose Cuervo tradicional, agave nectar and lime





Review: “The food was delicious and they have some excellent jalapeño margaritas,” said Michelle.

German Marin, co-owner of The Daisy Tequila and Margarita Bar at 158 Cherry St. in downtown Macon.







Location: 518 Cherry Street

The Daisy posted on Facebook that they will having specials on margaritas for National Margarita Day:

$20 margarita flights

$2 off all regular priced margaritas

$7 house margs

Review: “Ordered the cucumber lime margarita - one of the best margaritas I’ve had. A must try for those in Macon,” said Easwar.

Location: 5080 Riverside Drive

Chili’s in Macon is celebrating with $5 Tequila Trifecta’s all day on National Margarita Day.

Review: “Highly recommend the coconut margarita,” said Kristen.

Location: 1530 Mercer University Drive

The Library will be serving $10 margarita pitchers as well as $10 sangria pitchers and other drink specials. Every Thursday, The Library serves $4 margaritas in peach, mango or habanero flavor.

Review: “This place is such a vibe,” said Parker.

Where is your favorite place to sip a margarita in Macon? Comment below or email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com





After 5,000 votes and 4 rounds, here’s who you think has the best wings in Macon

Kendall Jenner serves tequila shots to star-struck college crowd at these Georgia bars

What are the top baby names in Georgia? Here are the 10 most popular boy, girl names