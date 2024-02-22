6 bars & restaurants to celebrate National Margarita Day in Macon
Salt, lime and a good time.
We’re talking about all things “margs” today in honor of National Margarita Day on February 22.
If you’re ready to sip and celebrate, here’s a list of bars and restaurants that serve some of the best margaritas in Macon.
Margarita’s Mexican Grill
Location: Bowman Road and in the Mercer Village in Macon
Choose from a House Margarita or Texas margarita on the rocks or frozen.
Review: “What a lovely place and people,” said Cherisse.
Tzango
Location: 336 Second St. in Macon
Marg choices: House lemon-lime margarita, skinny margarita or top-shelf margarita. Tzango also serves fruit-flavored margaritas, including banana, mango, watermelon, blue romance, passion fruit, peach and more.
Review: “Karina makes the best margarita, frozen or on the rocks,” said Sadie on Google.
La Bella Moreila
Location: 524 Mulberry St. in Macon
Some of this restaurant’s unique margaritas include:
Blood Orange Margarita: dulce vida, fresh blood orange juice, agave nectar and lime
Jamaica (Hibiscus): casamigos, fresh hibiscus juice, triple sec and lime
Jose Jalapeño: jalapeño infused Jose Cuervo tradicional, agave nectar and lime
Review: “The food was delicious and they have some excellent jalapeño margaritas,” said Michelle.
The Daisy Tequila Bar
Location: 518 Cherry Street
The Daisy posted on Facebook that they will having specials on margaritas for National Margarita Day:
$20 margarita flights
$2 off all regular priced margaritas
$7 house margs
Review: “Ordered the cucumber lime margarita - one of the best margaritas I’ve had. A must try for those in Macon,” said Easwar.
Chili’s
Location: 5080 Riverside Drive
Chili’s in Macon is celebrating with $5 Tequila Trifecta’s all day on National Margarita Day.
Review: “Highly recommend the coconut margarita,” said Kristen.
The Library Taphouse & Kitchen
Location: 1530 Mercer University Drive
The Library will be serving $10 margarita pitchers as well as $10 sangria pitchers and other drink specials. Every Thursday, The Library serves $4 margaritas in peach, mango or habanero flavor.
Review: “This place is such a vibe,” said Parker.
Where is your favorite place to sip a margarita in Macon? Comment below or email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com
