6 Bedroom Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

You might think that anything you do to elevate your bedroom space is a good thing, but that’s not necessarily the case. There are certain renovations you can do to your bedroom that will drive down the value of your home. It’s important to know what to avoid before you start knocking down walls.

Here are the bedroom renovations you’ll want to think twice about.

Making the Room Bigger

When you moved in, you wanted to have a giant master bedroom, so you combined two rooms to get that expansive space. However, when you go to sell the home, you realize prospective buyers are turned off. The reason? Some buyers would rather have two small to medium-sized bedrooms rather than lose one to make a huge primary bedroom. If your home was a three-bedroom house, then you combined two bedrooms, you’ll lose the buyers who are looking for three bedrooms or more.

Texture On the Ceilings and Walls

Popcorn ceilings are a big turnoff for buyers these days, as it seems very outdated. If you want to add texture to your ceiling or walls, choose decorations or lighting that brings the sort of pattern you’re looking for, rather than plastering entire walls or ceilings.

Very Personalized Features

When you bought your home, you probably felt the need to make it your own. Some personal touches are fine, but other features can be hard to sell to someone else. For example, custom built-ins like shelves to fit your lifestyle are extremely useful to you but might look like a renovation project to someone else. Before you renovate, think if there are uses beyond your family’s that will appeal to a buyer, rather than distract them.

Adding Carpet

Choosing carpet over hardwood floors can cost you a lot when you try to sell your home. Reports say most homebuyers now want hardwood floors rather than carpet. If you’ve added carpet to a bedroom, it actually might be worth it to take it out to reveal the hardwood floors underneath.

Low Quality Paint

You want to do a quick and easy refresh on your bedroom before you sell your house, but you don’t want to spend a ton of money. You decide to buy the cheapest paint at the hardware store thinking that all paint will get the job done. The problem with this assumption is that not all paint is created equal. Some will leave streaks or will chip and peel really easily. You might also see what’s known as blister bubbles or dust bubbles as soon as the paint dries. If you want to sell your house, you want it to look as good as possible, and even though the paint is an easy improvement, a potential buyer might see it and use it as a reason to offer less than you’re asking.

Wallpaper

Adding wallpaper can be done very easily. However, it can be a pain to take off, which might detract buyers. If you’re going to put up wallpaper in your bedroom, opt for a “renter-friendly” one that can be easily taken down before you move.

