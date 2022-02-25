6 Best 0% APR Cards You Can Get Right Now

Tempura / Getty Images

A credit card with an introductory 0% annual percentage rate can help you finance a large purchase or pay down a high-interest balance. Banks offer 0% as a promotional rate that remains in effect for six to 21 months, depending on the card. There are some caveats, however. You’ll have to make the minimum payment each month, for example, and paying late can result in an automatic increase to the standard rate, leaving you with a large, high-interest balance you weren’t expecting. Be sure you understand how long the 0% rate lasts, what the standard rate is and any fees associated with the card before you apply.

GOBankingRates has identified some of the top cards currently offering 0% introductory APRs to new customers. The selections were based on the length of the introductory period, the value of other perks offered and fees.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card

Why we like it: The Blue Cash Preferred card from American Express offers a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months (followed by a 13.99%-23.99% variable APR) and the most generous cash-back rewards in this round up: 6% at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, 3% at U.S. gas stations and on transit and 1% on other purchases. American Express will waive the annual fee for the first year. After that, you’ll pay $95 per year.

Benefits

Generous intro APR on purchases

Excellent cash-back program

$0 annual fee in first year, $95 thereafter

Drawbacks

Shorter 0% APR term than other cards

Annual fee

Balance transfers not eligible for 0% APR

Length of 0% APR: 12 months

Standard APR after promotional period ends: 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee: N/A (no balance transfer option)

Annual fee: $0 first year, then $95



Current Promotion: Earn $300 back after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months

How to apply: Apply for the card on the American Express website

Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card

Why we like it: The SavorOne Rewards card from Capital One comes with 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (followed by a 14.99%-24.99% Variable APR). You get cash-back rewards on all your purchases: 8% on tickets purchased from Vivid Seats, 3% on dining, entertainment, groceries and popular streaming services and 1% on all other purchases.

Benefits

Generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers

No annual fee

Cash-back rewards

Drawbacks

Need good to excellent credit to qualify (though that’s needed for all of these cards)

Length of 0% APR: 15 months

Standard APR after promotional period ends: 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee: 3%

Annual fee: $0



Current Promotion: Get a $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 within the first three months after account opening



How to apply: Apply for the card on the Capital One website

Chase Slate Edge Credit Card

Why we like it: Slate Edge has a generous 18-month 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers followed by a 14.99%-23.75% variable APR. After the promotional rate ends, you can shave 2% per year off the standard rate per year, until your rate is 9.74% plus the prime rate (current minimum is 12.99% APR), by charging $1,000 to your card each year and paying your bills on time.

Benefits

Very generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers

No annual fee

Buy-now pay-later plan fees waived for first 18 months

Automatic credit limit review after six months with $500 in spending and on-time payments

2% annual rate reduction for eligible customers

Drawbacks

Fewer perks than other cards in roundup

Length of 0% APR: 18 months

Standard APR after promotional period ends: 14.99%-23.74% variable APR

Balance transfer fee: $5 or 3%, whichever is greater

Annual fee: $0



Promotion: Free buy-now pay-later plan for 18 months; auto credit limit review when you spend $500 and pay on time in first six months



How to apply: You can apply for the Chase Slate Edge credit card on the Chase website

Chase Freedom Flex Credit Card

Why we like it: In addition to a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (then 14.99% – 23.74% variable APR), the Freedom Flex credit card from Chase offers 5% cash back on up to $1,500 on combined purchases in a bonus category you activate each quarter. You get 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase, 3% back on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services) and 1% on other purchases.

Benefits

Generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers

Lucrative cash-back rewards

No annual fee

Drawbacks

5% cash back limited to first $1,500 in purchases in activated category

Length of 0% APR: 15 months

Standard APR after promotional period ends: 14.99%-23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee: $5 or 3%, whichever is greater

Annual fee: $0



Promotion: Receive a $200 bonus when you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening



How to apply: You can apply for the Freedom Flex credit card on the Chase website

US Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature Card

The Altitude Go Visa Signature card from U.S. Bank offers a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for your first 12 billing cycles (then 14.99%-23.99% variable). In addition, you can earn points on every purchase you make: 4X points on dining (including takeout and restaurant delivery), 2X points at grocery stores, gas stations, electric-vehicle charging stations and on streaming services; and 1X points on all other purchases. U.S. Bank rewards cardholders earn extra points for shopping at any of more than 1,100 online stores in the Rewards Center Earn Mall, plus a $15 annual credit after 11 months of streaming service purchases like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Spotify. Points never expire and are redeemable toward merchandise, gift cards travel and cash back.

Benefits

Generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers

Lots of ways to earn points

Statement credit for streaming purchases

No annual fee

Drawbacks

Shorter 0% APR intro rate period than most other cards

Length of 0% APR: 12 months

Standard APR after promotional period ends: 14.99%-23.99% variable

Balance transfers: $5 or 3%, whichever is greater

Annual fee: $0



Promotion: Earn 20,000 points, worth $200, when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days after account opening

How to apply: You can apply for the Altitude Go Visa Signature Card on the U.S. Bank website

Wells Fargo Reflect Card

The Wells Fargo Reflect card has the longest introductory 0% APR period of any card listed here – 18 months, plus up to three additional months when you make at least your minimum payment on time each month (then, 12.99%-24.99% variable APR). In addition, the standard rate starts at 12.99%, which also edges out the other cards. The Reflect card provides up to $600 in cell phone protection when you pay your phone bill with your card ($25 deductible applies).

Benefits

Extremely generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers

Low standard APR for qualifying cardholders

Cell phone protection

Drawbacks

Cell phone protection doesn’t cover lost phones

No ongoing rewards

Length of 0% APR: Up to 21 months

Standard APR after promotional period ends: 12.99%-24.99%

Balance transfers: 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%; min: $5

Annual fee: $0



Promotion: No promotion currently offered

How to apply: You can apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect card on the Wells Fargo website

