6 Best 0% APR Cards You Can Get Right Now

A credit card with an introductory 0% annual percentage rate can help you finance a large purchase or pay down a high-interest balance. Banks offer 0% as a promotional rate that remains in effect for six to 21 months, depending on the card. There are some caveats, however. You’ll have to make the minimum payment each month, for example, and paying late can result in an automatic increase to the standard rate, leaving you with a large, high-interest balance you weren’t expecting. Be sure you understand how long the 0% rate lasts, what the standard rate is and any fees associated with the card before you apply.
GOBankingRates has identified some of the top cards currently offering 0% introductory APRs to new customers. The selections were based on the length of the introductory period, the value of other perks offered and fees.
American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card
Why we like it: The Blue Cash Preferred card from American Express offers a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months (followed by a 13.99%-23.99% variable APR) and the most generous cash-back rewards in this round up: 6% at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, 3% at U.S. gas stations and on transit and 1% on other purchases. American Express will waive the annual fee for the first year. After that, you’ll pay $95 per year.
Benefits
Generous intro APR on purchases
Excellent cash-back program
$0 annual fee in first year, $95 thereafter
Drawbacks
Shorter 0% APR term than other cards
Annual fee
Balance transfers not eligible for 0% APR
Length of 0% APR: 12 months
Standard APR after promotional period ends: 13.99% to 23.99% variable
Balance transfer fee: N/A (no balance transfer option)
Annual fee: $0 first year, then $95
Current Promotion: Earn $300 back after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months
How to apply: Apply for the card on the American Express website
Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card
Why we like it: The SavorOne Rewards card from Capital One comes with 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (followed by a 14.99%-24.99% Variable APR). You get cash-back rewards on all your purchases: 8% on tickets purchased from Vivid Seats, 3% on dining, entertainment, groceries and popular streaming services and 1% on all other purchases.
Benefits
Generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers
No annual fee
Cash-back rewards
Drawbacks
Need good to excellent credit to qualify (though that’s needed for all of these cards)
Length of 0% APR: 15 months
Standard APR after promotional period ends: 14.99% to 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee: 3%
Annual fee: $0
Current Promotion: Get a $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 within the first three months after account opening
How to apply: Apply for the card on the Capital One website
Chase Slate Edge Credit Card
Why we like it: Slate Edge has a generous 18-month 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers followed by a 14.99%-23.75% variable APR. After the promotional rate ends, you can shave 2% per year off the standard rate per year, until your rate is 9.74% plus the prime rate (current minimum is 12.99% APR), by charging $1,000 to your card each year and paying your bills on time.
Benefits
Very generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers
No annual fee
Buy-now pay-later plan fees waived for first 18 months
Automatic credit limit review after six months with $500 in spending and on-time payments
2% annual rate reduction for eligible customers
Drawbacks
Fewer perks than other cards in roundup
Length of 0% APR: 18 months
Standard APR after promotional period ends: 14.99%-23.74% variable APR
Balance transfer fee: $5 or 3%, whichever is greater
Annual fee: $0
Promotion: Free buy-now pay-later plan for 18 months; auto credit limit review when you spend $500 and pay on time in first six months
How to apply: You can apply for the Chase Slate Edge credit card on the Chase website
Chase Freedom Flex Credit Card
Why we like it: In addition to a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (then 14.99% – 23.74% variable APR), the Freedom Flex credit card from Chase offers 5% cash back on up to $1,500 on combined purchases in a bonus category you activate each quarter. You get 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase, 3% back on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services) and 1% on other purchases.
Benefits
Generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers
Lucrative cash-back rewards
No annual fee
Drawbacks
5% cash back limited to first $1,500 in purchases in activated category
Length of 0% APR: 15 months
Standard APR after promotional period ends: 14.99%-23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee: $5 or 3%, whichever is greater
Annual fee: $0
Promotion: Receive a $200 bonus when you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
How to apply: You can apply for the Freedom Flex credit card on the Chase website
US Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature Card
The Altitude Go Visa Signature card from U.S. Bank offers a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for your first 12 billing cycles (then 14.99%-23.99% variable). In addition, you can earn points on every purchase you make: 4X points on dining (including takeout and restaurant delivery), 2X points at grocery stores, gas stations, electric-vehicle charging stations and on streaming services; and 1X points on all other purchases. U.S. Bank rewards cardholders earn extra points for shopping at any of more than 1,100 online stores in the Rewards Center Earn Mall, plus a $15 annual credit after 11 months of streaming service purchases like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Spotify. Points never expire and are redeemable toward merchandise, gift cards travel and cash back.
Benefits
Generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers
Lots of ways to earn points
Statement credit for streaming purchases
No annual fee
Drawbacks
Shorter 0% APR intro rate period than most other cards
Length of 0% APR: 12 months
Standard APR after promotional period ends: 14.99%-23.99% variable
Balance transfers: $5 or 3%, whichever is greater
Annual fee: $0
Promotion: Earn 20,000 points, worth $200, when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days after account opening
How to apply: You can apply for the Altitude Go Visa Signature Card on the U.S. Bank website
Wells Fargo Reflect Card
The Wells Fargo Reflect card has the longest introductory 0% APR period of any card listed here – 18 months, plus up to three additional months when you make at least your minimum payment on time each month (then, 12.99%-24.99% variable APR). In addition, the standard rate starts at 12.99%, which also edges out the other cards. The Reflect card provides up to $600 in cell phone protection when you pay your phone bill with your card ($25 deductible applies).
Benefits
Extremely generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers
Low standard APR for qualifying cardholders
Cell phone protection
Drawbacks
Cell phone protection doesn’t cover lost phones
No ongoing rewards
Length of 0% APR: Up to 21 months
Standard APR after promotional period ends: 12.99%-24.99%
Balance transfers: 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%; min: $5
Annual fee: $0
Promotion: No promotion currently offered
How to apply: You can apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect card on the Wells Fargo website
