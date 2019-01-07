6 of the best antivirus software options

Twitter More

Antivirus software is an essential part of any PC owner's arsenal. Staying safe from viruses, malware, ransomware, and phishing threats is just the beginning when it comes to what a good antivirus software package can protect you from. Many manufacturers now take a holistic approach to keeping your data safe, tackling more than just the odd suspicious file that might end up on your system.

There are plenty of options out there for securing your PC, so it can be hard to know what package to purchase. Free antivirus software is an option but, typically, free solutions have fewer options and features than paid software. Generally, you do get what you pay for, and what price can you put on keeping your computer (and, more importantly, the data on there) safe from potential threats? It's not so much the hardware that's in danger, but details like your private documents, banking details, and personal photos that could be at risk here. Don't sweat it — we've checked out the best paid antivirus software solutions and will outline why they're worth the money. Read more...

