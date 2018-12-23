The 6 Best Business Comebacks of 2018

This year has been a rocky one for investors. Stocks surged for much of the year, riding the momentum created by tax reform and a strong economy to hit record highs. But over the past few months, concerns about rising interest rates, trade tensions with China, and a slowdown in the housing market have been some of the factors that pushed stocks into a correction, and major indexes are now down for the year.

There have been some big-name losers, including General Electric, which unraveled amid weakness in its power division and as the conglomerate's mistakes under former CEO Jeff Immelt have been exposed; and Facebook, whose 2018 has been a series of public relations nightmares.

But more than a few companies made surprising turnarounds in 2018. Below are six of the biggest comebacks in business this year.

1. Uber

The ridesharing service had a disastrous 2017. Uber suffered a backlash after it was believed to have promoted strike-breaking during a taxi protest at Kennedy Airport in reaction to the Muslim travel ban. The #DeleteUber campaign that resulted damaged the company's brand and allowed rival Lyft to scoop up significant market share. That was followed by allegations of rampant sexual harassment and, ultimately, the resignation of founder and CEO Travis Kalanick.

But the company has turned things around in 2018 under new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. It made nice with regulators, allowing it to restart its service in London and launch a new UberX service in Barcelona. It settled a lawsuit with Alphabet and retreated from Southeast Asia and Russia, taking stakes in incumbents in those two markets in exchange.

Those moves, along with the change in management and corporate culture, seem to have improved Uber's brand all around -- and put the company in a position for a lucrative initial public offering next year that could value it at as much as $120 billion, though that looks seriously inflated.

2. Twitter

After years of serving investors a series of disappointments, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has finally emerged as a profitable company. Year to date, Twitter's stock is up 37%, having nearly doubled at one point in 2018.

Though the number of monthly users has fallen, daily user growth has been strong, up double digits and showing that engagement with the social media site is improving. Twitter has reported four straight quarters of GAAP profitability. And it has shown off strong revenue growth as the company improves its ability to deliver value for advertisers, in part by leveraging video ads. The service also seems to be benefiting from an active news environment and the continuing embrace from President Trump and others, who use the platform to connect with the broader public.

Twitter may still have issues with safety and abuse on the platform, but the company has taken steps to mitigate those concerns. The market expects its growth to continue in 2019.

3. Tesla/Elon Musk

Elon Musk always attracts a lot of attention, but in the middle of the year, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO seemed to be imploding. In the midst of Model 3 "production hell," Musk flipped out at analysts on an earnings call, dismissing them as boneheaded and boring. He later incurred the wrath of the Securities and Exchange Commission by tweeting that funding to take his company private had been secured at $420 a share when it had not been. In another sign of arguably bad judgment, Musk smoked marijuana during a three-hour podcast interview.