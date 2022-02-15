6 of the Best Cruise Itineraries for Travelers on a Budget
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise ships were one of the last places a traveler wanted to be. New stories of passengers isolated in their rooms for weeks and ships being turned away from ports seemed to surface every day.
See: 15 Things Experts Say You Should Never Skimp On
Learn: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Thankfully, it's gotten a lot better since then and cruise travel has returned. Plenty of caution is still required, however. The CDC requires that all passengers wear masks while on board and recommends that travelers get tested before and after travel. Many cruise lines also require that travelers be vaccinated.
But if you're ready to set sail and sail away from your COVID cares, there are plenty of options -- including for budget travelers.
Carnival Cruise Line: 5-Night Cruise to Mexican Riviera
Price: $194 for two guests, plus resort fees
Leaving out of Long Beach, California, this cruise travels to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada before returning. The lowest rate gets you an interior room, and you can upgrade to an ocean view or balcony room for up to $304 per night.
With amenities such as water slides, a rum bar and comedy club, this Mexican cruise is a good bargain for travelers.
Find: The 10 Best Places To Travel for Foodies on a Budget
Royal Caribbean International: 7-Night Cruise to Western Caribbean
Price: $291 for two guests, plus resort fees
A seven-night, eight-day cruise from Galveston, Texas is a great bargain at $291, with an upgrade to an outside view room at $304.
With stops in Belize City, Puerto Costa Maya and Cozumel, this cruise packs plenty of adventure for a good price.
The ship boasts dueling water slides and an ice skating rink, along with plenty of nightly entertainment.
See: The 5 Most Popular Affordable Domestic and International Travel Destinations of 2022
Holland America: 5-Day Cruise to Mexican Riviera
Price: $499 for two guests, plus fees
Leaving out of San Diego, this sunny cruise visits Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada aboard the Konigsdamm boat. There's plenty of nightly entertainment and a casino, plus a program built to entertain kids ages 3-17.
Read: 13 Insider Secrets From Travel Agents That Will Save You Money
Norwegian Cruise Line: 7-Day Cruise to Caribbean
Price: Starting at $499 for two guests
Advertised as "7 days, 5 ports, 1 amazing trip", this cruise leaves from Miami and stops in Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands), Tortola (British Virgin Islands) and Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas).
With entertainment and activities such as go-carts and laser tag, you're sure to find plenty to do.
Be Aware: 21 Mistakes That Can Blow Your Budget While Traveling
Celebrity Cruises: 4-Night Cruise to Key West and Bahamas
Price: $394 per person
This cruise leaves from Miami and visits Key West, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas. There are plenty of food and entertainment options, plus a spa and a kids' camp.
Check Out: Cheap Places To Travel On $100 a Day Or Less
Princess Cruises: 4-Night Pacific Coastal Cruise
Price: $219 per person
If you're not looking for a warm-weather cruise, consider taking this trip up the West Coast. This cruise leaves from San Francisco and visits Astoria, Oregon, and Victoria, B.C., before finishing in Vancouver, B.C.
The cruises features entertainment, spas, art galleries, a putting course and a sports court with basketball, tennis and volleyball.
More From GOBankingRates
Can You Open a Bank Account Without a Social Security Number?
How Much Money You Should Keep in Your Standard Savings Account, According to Experts
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 of the Best Cruise Itineraries for Travelers on a Budget