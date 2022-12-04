The 6 Best Gifts To Buy in Bulk at Costco

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

If you have a long list of people to give gifts to this year, consider buying bulk gifts at Costco that will make multiple people on your to-buy-for list happy. Not only is this a convenient way to shop, but it can also often save you money.

Here are some ideas for gifts to buy in bulk at Costco.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillets

Get your sweet tooth ready! That's because there's "4-pack of nestle tollhouse chocolate chip cookie skillets at Costco," as posted by @costcontessa on Instagram.

"These are individually packaged skillets with cookie mix - can break these up to gift separately - my kids would LOVE these! They shake out $5 each - definitely a fun stocking stuffer (if they fit lol!)!"

Gift Cards

It's a deal that you can't pass up any time of the year at Costco, but when it comes to the holidays, make sure your shopping cart is stuffed with gift cards. Costco offers physical cards in their warehouse locations and digital ones on their website, usually at discounted prices.

For the holidays, plan to buy a variety of gift cards at Costco, including a Spafinder two-pack of $50 e-gift cards for $69.99, a Fandango two-pack of $50 e-gift cards for $79.99 and the pick of the litter: Peet's Coffee five $20 e-gift cards on sale for a total of $74.99, saving you $5 in the purchasing process.

Frozen Seafood and Meats

If your gift list has foodies who love to cook, consider buying them meat or seafood in bulk.

Right now, eight-count USDA prime steaks can be ordered online at Costco.com and delivered frozen for $149.99, including shipping. Costco notes that there is no "separate delivery fee with Cold & Frozen orders of $100 or more." Just be sure that your minimum is for cold and frozen items only, not the total value of your order.

Need pork, beef, poultry, seafood and lamb in large quantities? Try taking a look in the Business Center at Costco, which offers additional bulk meat-buying options. Just click on a Costco location search, enter a ZIP code and check 'business center' in the filter options.

Chocolate Ghirardelli Towers

Who doesn't love chocolate -- particularly when it comes in tower form? And with so many flavors to choose from, it's best to get a variety to have all your bases covered.

Costco.com is offering multiple holiday-themed gift towers in bulk, including plates of 60 Ghirardelli gift towers -- currently on sale for $300 off. These come out to $28.33 each, including shipping (to one address).

Chocolate towers can include Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Squares with Smooth Caramel Filling, decadent Dark Chocolate Squares with Caramel Sea Salt, Creamy Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Chip Cookies, which, naturally, are baked using real Ghirardelli chocolate.

Toys

Check multiple kiddos off your Christmas gift lift by buying toys in bulk at Costco. This year, the biggest bang for your buck will be on an old school classic: Legos.

"Costco is offering a 1,700-piece Lego set with pieces in a variety of sizes and colors," according to MSN. That's a lot of Legos for a lot of little ones!

The news outlet also notes that Costco's toy selection deals include Nerf Packs, slime kits and Squishmallows, which are "pillow-like animals that make for a great hug. Costco has a variety of them available right now, so you can mix and match if you happen to have a huge Squishmallow fan in your life."

Wines, Spirits and Other Beverages

"The great bulk-buying king has a cult following for its wines and spirits," said Johan Liebert, founder of DazzDeals. "They have high-quality bottles going for less than $20, and prices tend to reduce in bulk. The store contains a diverse selection of vintages from award-winning wineries, but their budget Kirkland brand should not be overlooked as well."

Stock up on wine and other beverages in bulk to bring along as hostess gifts to any holiday party on your agenda.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 6 Best Gifts To Buy in Bulk at Costco