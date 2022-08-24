The 6 best homemade cleaner DIY alternatives to using harsh chemicals

There are many ways to clean your home without having to turn to conventional cleaning products that are often full of harsh chemicals, like bleach. Using readily available alternatives is better for both your health and the environment. Inhaling many common cleaners, for example, is bad for your respiratory system and can be bad for your skin.

Some of these items you may already have and can use instead of having to run to the store to pick up a disinfecting spray or cleaning solution.

Alternative home cleaners

Distilled white vinegar: This will help kill bacteria around your house in addition to tackling hard water spots

Hydrogen peroxide: This can be used as a disinfectant

Isopropyl, or rubbing, alcohol: This can be used to kill germs on almost any surface .

Baking soda: This can be used to deodorize, remove stains and clean surfaces.

Castile soap: A versatile cleaner, castile soap can be used to clean everything from dishes to laundry and can be used as a body soap. It should be diluted with distilled water.

Essential oils: These can help your home smell good or mask other odors.

More problems, solved

