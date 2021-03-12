The 6 Best Oven Ranges Designers Often Choose for Kitchen Renovations

Reuters Videos
Shouting, "Justice for Maradona," Argentines took to the streets on Wednesday to demand answers for Diego Maradona's death. The soccer icon's death in November sparked investigations into how he died and whether there had been any negligence in his care. The march began in central Buenos Aires, where protesters waved flags and sang songs in homage to Maradona.His former partner, Veronica Ojeda joined the march, "I believe in the judges and the judges are doing things well. Justice is going to decide."A medical board, at the request of the justice department, met on Monday to analyze Maradona's death.Maradona, who helped win the 1986 World Cup, had health problems and was recovering from brain surgery when he died in the suburbs of Buenos Aires.Investigators are looking at whether members of Maradona's medical team did not adequately treat the former soccer star.