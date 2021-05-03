The 6 Best Public Sculpture Parks to Visit This Spring and Summer

Nadja Sayej
  • Aside from blockbuster sculpture parks, this quiet sculpture garden in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood is far from the crowds. Owned and operated by <a href="https://www.kasmingallery.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kasmin Gallery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kasmin Gallery</a>, this rooftop exhibition space of its <a href="https://www.kasmingallery.com/visit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:509 West 27th Street location" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">509 West 27th Street location</a> can be viewed from the nearby High Line, which is just a few feet away. This sculpture garden is designed by <a href="https://futuregreenstudio.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Future Green" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Future Green</a>, a Brooklyn landscape architect studio that focuses on green rooftops, and it stands beside a condo designed by Zaha Hadid. There’s a current exhibition featuring bronze sculptures by Alma Allen, which pay tribute to the artist’s upbringing in Utah. They are based on hand-sculpted clay and wax sculptures made in his studio, in Tepoztlán, Mexico. “The sculptures are often in the act of doing something: They are going away, or leaving, or interacting with something invisible,” Allen said in a statement. “Even though they seem static as objects, they are not static in my mind. In my mind they are part of a much larger universe.”
  • This sprawling sculpture garden is worth the trip to the Beartooth Mountains in Fishtail, Montana. The <a href="https://tippetrise.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tippet Rise Art Center" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tippet Rise Art Center</a> is a 12,000-acre ranch with 12 miles of trails, which are peppered with public art, including sculptures by Mark di Suervo, among others. This summer, the ranch will be open to those who are hiking or traveling by bike. “Fewer people will be on the ranch, allowing an even more personal experience with the works of art,” Tippet Rise cofounders Peter Halstead tells <em>AD</em>. “What the pandemic has highlighted is the vital importance of outdoor spaces for respite and rejuvenation, it has also highlighted the crucial importance of a communal cultural life to our sense of well-being,” cofounder Cathy Halstead tells AD. “We hope that our guests who come to hike and bike will be able to find respite and community, while enjoying the wonderful synergy of the Montana landscape and the sculptures here.”
  • By far the most popular <a href="https://stormking.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sculpture park" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sculpture park</a> in upstate New York, Storm King is a 500-acre sculpture park in Hudson Valley, can be booked out a month in advance, so purchase tickets in advance. Since opening in 1960, it has grown to include dozens of sculptures that change over time, with a different selection on view every season. In its collection, the park owns sculptures by renowned artists including Carl Andre, Louise Bourgeois, and Daniel Buren. Artist Sarah Sze is showing a new exhibition called <a href="https://collections.stormking.org/Detail/occurrences/152" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fallen Sky" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fallen Sky</a>, opening June 12, which is both outdoors and inside an on-site wooden building. As Storm King Senior Curator Nora Lawrence says in a statement, “In a time of pandemic, visitors come to Storm King to be outdoors, and this exhibition will bring the outdoors into the interior, literally by throwing open paneled doors and extending the installation through these doors, spilling outside into nature. Landscape will have taken over.”
  • As Japan’s foremost open-air museum, it’s also the country’s first take at an outdoor permanent art exhibition. In the town of Hakone, this namesake exhibit is a day trip, just two hours south of Tokyo, overlooking the Hakone Mountains. Featuring over a thousand sculptures, it was first <a href="https://www.hakone-oam.or.jp/en/permanent/?id=6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:founded in 1969" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">founded in 1969</a> and reopens on June 8. It features more than 100 sculptures, including a collection by Pablo Picasso, as well as by Japanese artists Taro Okamoto, Yasuo Mizui, and Churyo Sato. Not to miss is a sculpture by British artist Barbara Hepworth called <a href="https://www.hakone-oam.or.jp/en/permanent/?id=22" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Two Figures" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Two Figures</em></a> from 1968, which the artist said expresses the “spiritual relationship between landscape and humans.”
  • This outdoor park was created by the nearby <a href="https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/visit/olympic-sculpture-park" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seattle Art Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Seattle Art Museum</a> and features a large red sculpture by Alexander Calder called <em>Eagle,</em> as well as <em>Wake</em> by Richard Serra. Since 2007, this waterfront park has brought a splash of creativity to Elliott Bay. The landscape design fits in with the local roads and skyline, facing the harbor in what’s recognized as Seattle’s largest downtown green space. This nine-acre sculpture park features works by abstract artist Ellsworth Kelly, land artist Beverly Pepper, and minimalist Tony Smith.
  • This epic public park is located on Carmel Hill in Barcelona. It features winding pathways, sculptures, and buildings up to the top of a mountain that overlooks the Spanish city. Created by architect Antoni Gaudí (a Barcelona native), it showcases his playful side, featuring works that depict dragons, birds, and symbols. A beacon of <a href="https://parkguell.barcelona/en/park-guell/origin-and-creation" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catalan modernism" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Catalan modernism</a>, it’s a magical walk through a curvaceous, almost cartoonish, design style. Gaudí hated straight lines, so buildings here have the artist’s voluptuous flair. He saw his creative work as a collaboration with the environment, once saying, “Nothing is art if it does not come from nature.”
1 / 6

The Kasmin Sculpture Garden (New York City)

Aside from blockbuster sculpture parks, this quiet sculpture garden in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood is far from the crowds. Owned and operated by Kasmin Gallery, this rooftop exhibition space of its 509 West 27th Street location can be viewed from the nearby High Line, which is just a few feet away. This sculpture garden is designed by Future Green, a Brooklyn landscape architect studio that focuses on green rooftops, and it stands beside a condo designed by Zaha Hadid. There’s a current exhibition featuring bronze sculptures by Alma Allen, which pay tribute to the artist’s upbringing in Utah. They are based on hand-sculpted clay and wax sculptures made in his studio, in Tepoztlán, Mexico. “The sculptures are often in the act of doing something: They are going away, or leaving, or interacting with something invisible,” Allen said in a statement. “Even though they seem static as objects, they are not static in my mind. In my mind they are part of a much larger universe.”

From palatial parks in Japan to the mountains in Montana, here are some of the top sculpture parks to visit while getting some fresh air and exercise

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon detains 2 suspected of drug smuggling to Saudi

    Lebanese authorities have arrested two brothers suspected of smuggling drugs in pomegranate shipments to Saudi Arabia, leading the kingdom to ban Lebanese fruits and vegetables, the outgoing interior minister said Sunday. Mohamed Fehmi told local MTV television station during a tour to the Lebanon-Syria border that Interpol is also following a third suspect. In late April, Saudi Arabia announced it had seized over 5 million pills of the amphetamine Captagon hidden in a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon.

  • U.S. denies Iran media report of prisoner swap

    “I can tell you, unfortunately, that report is untrue.” White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Sunday denied a report by Iran's state television that the two countries had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds under U.S. sanctions. Iranian state television on Sunday said that Tehran would free four Americans accused of spying in exchange for four Iranians held in the U.S. and the release of the frozen Iranian funds. But Klain, speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said there’s no deal. “We're working very hard to get them released... But so far, there's no agreement to bring these four Americans home.” Iran and world powers are holding talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord that the Trump administration abandoned three years ago. Iranian officials told Reuters last month that an interim deal could be a way to buy time for a lasting settlement that involved unfreezing Iranian funds blocked under U.S. sanctions. Iranian state TV, quoting one of the country’s officials, also said British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released once Britain had paid off a debt on military equipment owed to Tehran. But a British Foreign Office official played down speculation of her release.

  • Celebs Explain The Inspiration Behind Their Unique Baby Names

    Never ones to go by the book (keep reading for even more from this uniquely-named brood!), Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed Psalm (Hebrew for "song") to the family in 2019. Born via surrogate, their son's name is said to refer to "where Kim and Kanye are spiritually." The fashion maven and pop singer's "party of five" also includes husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell Drew, and son Ace Knute.

  • A new airport art installation takes off

    Sarah Sze has created public art for display in New York City before, but never of this magnitude: a 50-foot-tall, five-ton constellation of images of the city she loves, in the newly-revamped Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Sze about her airborne sculpture, titled "Shorter Than the Day," that serves as a welcome for visitors to the Big Apple.

  • Brooklyn hotel worker attacked with hammer after man randomly walks into lobby

    Police say it happened at a hotel in Brooklyn when a belligerent man randomly walked into the lobby.

  • Michelle Benson considers run for Minnesota governor

    Republican state Sen. Michelle Benson is seriously weighing a run for Minnesota governor, Axios has learned.What we're hearing: The Ham Lake Republican, who also weighed a run in 2018, has gone as far as reserving website domain names for an eventual campaign.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBenson, who chairs an influential health policy and finance committee, told Torey she'll make a decision once the state budget is done."I am focused on the Senate, but this is too big of an opportunity to walk by without taking a close look," she said Friday. The field so far: Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator, and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy have announced bids for the GOP nomination.Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) is also expected to make a public decision around the end of the session. Of note: DFL Gov. Tim Walz hasn't actually said whether he's running for re-election, but he has more than $1 million in the bank for a bid. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Protected osprey nest destroyed in 'horrendous' chainsaw attack

    Police are investigating a "horrendous" wildlife crime on a protected osprey nest after vandals used a chainsaw to destroy the site. Conservationists have condemned the attack at Llyn Brenig Lake in Wales as “senseless, cruel and wanton”. The culprits are suspected to have arrived by boat on Friday evening before cutting down the artificial nesting platform. In CCTV footage of the incident, a loud chainsaw can be clearly heard in the background as the nest shakes before toppling and crashing into the lake. The first egg of the breeding season, which had been laid in the nest just hours before the attack, was destroyed in the fall. Destruction of an osprey site in this manner carries a six month prison sentence and a £5,000 fine, North Wales Rural Police said.

  • Aaron Holiday with an and one vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Aaron Holiday (Indiana Pacers) with an and one vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 05/01/2021

  • Binance Smart Chain’s Spartan Protocol Loses $30M+ in Exploit

    The attack happened just a few days after another DeFi protocol was attacked on Binance Smart Chain.

  • Israeli official: Biden told Mossad director U.S. isn't close to returning to Iran deal

    President Biden told the director of Israel's foreign intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, on Friday that the U.S. has a long way to go in talks with Iran before it agrees a return to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal, per a senior Israeli official briefed on the talks.State of play: Cohen, who has been director of the Mossad since 2016, laid out Israel’s position on the issue, telling Biden it would be a mistake for the U.S. to return to the deal without improving it first. Biden assured Cohen that the U.S. will continue to seek Israel's input in the future.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said Cohen’s meeting at the White House Friday was with adviser Jake Sullivan and other national security officials. The spokesperson said Biden “dropped by to express condolences for the tragedy at Mount Meron."But a senior Israeli official disputed that description, saying the meeting Between the Mossad director and U.S. president wasn’t “a drop in,” and was not connected to the Mount Meron stampede, but was a pre-scheduled meeting specifically with the president to discuss Iran.The meeting took place on Friday before noon, right after the phone call between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Biden offered condolences for the disaster.The meeting lasted around an hour, the Israeli official said. Cohen was the only person to attend it from the Israeli side. Biden, Sullivan and CIA director Bill Burns attended from the U.S. side.The White House declined further comment on the story.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chad's military names new government but opposition still unimpressed

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad's military rulers named a new government on Sunday after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby, but leading opposition figures rejected the appointments as a continuation of an old order they hoped to erase. A military council run by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power after he died and promised to hold elections within 18 months. Former colonial power France backed the council, but the opposition and rebels dismissed the takeover as a coup and said the military must relinquish power to a civilian-led government.

  • Oregon GOP lawmaker charged with helping far-right protesters breach the state Capitol

    A few weeks before a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt or stop the formal tally of President Biden's electoral victory, a group of far-right protesters breached the Oregon Capitol in Salem. And State Rep. Mike Nearman (R) let them in, according to security footage obtained by The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting in January. Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson announced Friday that Nearman will face criminal charges for "unlawfully and knowingly" opening the door for rioters on Dec. 21 "with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another." The surveillance video shows that Nearman, one of the most conservative members of the Oregon Legislature, exited the Capitol through a side door near where the far-right group had gathered to protest COVID-19 safety measures as the House was in session. Two protesters rushed in and waved in fellow demonstrators, and Nearman "promptly walked around the building and entered on the opposite side," OPB reports. State and Salem police arrived and managed to push out the rioters, who tried to fight their way back in, eventually forcing back police with bear mace. "Oregon State Police and Salem police contained the raucous crowd, some of whom were armed with guns, to a vestibule of the Capitol and ultimately removed them from the building," The Oregonian reports. At least five people involved in the breach and property damage were arrested, and "at least three people who participated in the Salem protest went on to participate in the attack on the U.S. Capitol," OBP reports. After the video's release, Nearman was stripped of all committee assignments, relieved of his building pass, billed $2,700 for damages, and urged to resign by Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D). Nearman, 57, has now been charged with two misdemeanors, for first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11, and if he does not, a warrant will be issued for his arrest, court documents show. Kotek and House Majority Leader Barbara Smith (D) repeated their calls for his resignation Friday. Republicans in the Legislature have mostly kept silent on Nearman's conduct, but House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said in January that she will support the results of a criminal investigation. "State legislators are the voices of their community," Drazan told The Washington Post on Saturday. "They are not above the law." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutPrince Harry calls for 'fair distribution' of COVID-19 vaccine 'to every corner of the world'

  • Josh Duggar's Sister Jinger 'Disturbed' To Hear Of Child Porn Charges

    Jinger Vuolo and her husband said they fully support the investigation into her eldest brother.

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Modi's ruling party takes a hit as Covid runs rampant in India

    India recorded more than 300,000 new cases for the 12th straight day, bringing the country’s total infections to nearly 20 million.

  • ASEAN plus China, Japan, South Korea vow to boost financial ties amid pandemic

    Finance ministers and central bank governors from ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea on Monday vowed to strengthen regional financial cooperation while providing continued support for countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement issued after a virtual meeting on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) annual meetings, the ministers pledged to achieve inclusive recovery, preserve long-term fiscal sustainability and maintain financial stability.

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be freed once arms debt is paid, Iranian official says

    Iran claimed on Sunday that a deal had been reached on exchanging British and American prisoners - including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - for Iranian prisoners and funds, but the United States promptly dismissed the reports as false. According to Iranian state TV, an unnamed Iranian official claimed that a deal had been finalised where Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released as soon as the UK repays a 1970s-era arms debt. The official also claimed that Tehran and Washington have agreed on a deal to swap prisoners and to release Iranian funds held in the United States. "The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for the UK's payment of its 400 million pound-debt to Iran has also been finalized," the official said. However, the UK played down those report and said discussions were ongoing, while the United States said reports of a US-Iran prisoner swap were "not true". A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said: "We continue to explore options to resolve this 40-year-old case and will not comment further as legal discussions are ongoing." A US state department spokesman said: "Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached with Iran are not true. As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families." Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said the US had "not yet reached agreement" with Iran, adding that "there's still fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps." Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP who is in close contact with Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family, also said there had been no confirmation so far. "I am aware there are news reports circulating about the debt being paid to #FreeNazanin. I have spoken to her family and they have heard nothing confirming any of these rumours," she wrote on Twitter. Mz Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already completed a five-year prison sentence in Iran on dubious spying charges. She was also sentenced to an additional year in prison last week on charges of plotting to overthrow the Islamic Republic, which she also strongly denies. This is a breaking story. More to follow.

  • Iguanas with chips: Florida seeks solution to invasive reptile problem

    ‘Tag day’ initiative opposed by some owners of exotic petsState official ‘proud that Florida is looked at as a leader’ A state official said ‘microchipping your green iguana or tegu is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep them safe’. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images From Key West’s high-summer Hemingway Days, in which bearded hopefuls vie for the title of best Papa lookalike, to the annual hunt for the elusive (and imaginary) skunk ape, Florida is renowned for its calendar of curiosities. Now another bizarre date has been added to the list: tag your reptile day. Owners of tegus, a non-native species of giant central and south American lizard, and green iguanas, another prolific invader, must get their reptiles microchipped like any conventional pet. Seeking compliance with a regulation passed in February to protect against invasive species and which came into effect this weekend, the Florida fish and wildlife commission (FWC) has established tag day, actually a series of dates in the coming weeks at venues around the state. “Just as with cats and dogs, microchipping your green iguana or tegu is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep them safe while also protecting Florida’s native wildlife,” said Kristen Sommers, FWC head of wildlife impacts management. The microchipping days, sure to raise eyebrows in the waiting rooms of veterinarians’ offices, are part of a 90-day grace period. After that, tegus and green iguanas must be permitted and chipped. A further three-month period will allow owners time to comply with new requirements for outdoor caging, which also apply to the other 14 non-native species covered by the new regulation, including Burmese and other species of pythons, green anacondas and Nile monitors. “These animals are creating enormous issues for our state,” said the FWC chairman, Rodney Barreto, of regulations meant to reduce the release of nuisance species into the wild. “I have always been proud that Florida is looked at as a leader. Let’s take a bold stance. We have to put our foot down. The time has come, and we hope other states will follow.” Florida has about 500 non-native species, many of which have caused massive damage to a sensitive ecosystem. Among the worst offenders are Burmese pythons, which have run rampant in the Everglades and other waterways, depleting stocks of deer, rodents and wading birds. A woman holds an Argentine black and white tegu. Photograph: Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images The Argentinian black and white tegu, which can grow to the size of a dog, has become problematic particularly in the south of the state. Since 2012, at least 7,800 have been found dead or removed from the wild by FWC staff or hunters. Green iguanas can grow to more than 5ft and weigh up to 17lb. According to the FWC, they cause damage by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations, seawalls, berms and canal banks. The agency encourages the humane killing and removal of both species in the wild. Some who keep the creatures as pets are not so welcoming of the new regulations. “This is absolutely ridiculous,” one owner, Marie Lewis, posted on the Hernando Reptile and Exotics Rescue Facebook page. “We are all being punished for idiot caretakers. I understand the possibility of invasive species but some of us actually care for our reptiles.”

  • Man who thwarted Paris train attack announces another bid for Congress

    Army veteran Alek Skarlatos — famous for foiling a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015 — has announced that he will again run for Congress in 2022 to unseat Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio.Why it matters: This is Skarlatos' second consecutive bid for Oregon's 4th Congressional District, after losing the 2020 race to DeFazio.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Skarlatos told "Fox and Friends Weekend" Sunday that recent redistricting efforts in Oregon will help make his 2022 bid more successful than his last."Oregon is one of the six states that is gaining a congressional district, and even though Oregon is a deep blue state, that is going to make it almost impossible for them to keep Peter DeFazio in office once the lines move," Skarlatos told "Fox & Friends Weekend." "We don't know the math quite yet, but pretty much any direction my district will move will go more Republican." Go deeper: States that voted for Biden lose 3 net House seats after Census countLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.