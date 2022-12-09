6 Best Quality Items To Buy at Sam’s Club

Walmart /

Sam’s Club is well known for its competitive pricing on a range of products, but you may be surprised to find out that the warehouse club sells a number of high-end items — at a discount of course. These items range from luxury skincare to top-of-the-line home goods.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

See: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Here’s a look at six of the best quality items you can buy at Sam’s Club.

1. Hunter Rain Boots

“With the snowy and wet weather, you’ll want to keep dry this season — and maybe a bit stylish, too. Hunter rain boots are waterproof, handcrafted and made from natural vulcanized rubber,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. “And by shopping at Sam’s Club you’re getting the better deal.”

The Women’s Original Tall Gloss Rain Boots sell for $94.98 at Sam’s Club, compared to $175 on the Hunter website.

2. Pyrex 10-Piece Glass Food Storage Set

This 10-piece set sells for just above $20 at Sam’s Club, while you’ll pay $36 for a similar eight-piece set if you buy directly from Pyrex.

“Glass containers can be more sustainable, and Pyrex is one of the top-name brands for storage containers,” Gramuglia said. “These dishes are safe to cook in and can last a long time if taken care of properly.”

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

3. Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean Power Toothbrush (2-Pack)

“Perfect for holiday gifts and a leader in their respective industry, Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are favored by many for their many features like the built-in timer, replacement head reminder, pressure sensor and more,” Gramuglia said.

A two-pack of the Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean Power Toothbrush sells for $99.98 at Sam’s Club, while you’ll pay $99.99 for just one of these toothbrushes at Kohl’s.

4. Mend Silk Beauty Pillowcase

This 100% Mulberry Silk pillowcase would make a great luxury holiday gift.

Story continues

“This pillowcase is in line with pricing from similar brands at $49.98, so buying it at Sam’s Club is a great option if you want to get all of your holiday shopping done in one spot,” Gramuglia said.

5. Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial AHA + BHA Mask

This popular exfoliating mask retails for $80 at Sephora, but you can find it for around $60 at Sam’s Club.

“It’s a really affordable way to try out a high-end skincare product that has a loyal following,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com. “Drunk Elephant products often make ‘most-loved’ lists and come highly recommended, so if you’ve been interested in trying them, this is a good way to do so without spending a fortune.”

6. SodaStream Terra Starter Kit

“SodaStream is the gold standard for creating sparkling water at home, but of course, they also make plenty of flavors to add if you want to create flavored seltzers or even sodas,” Ramhold said. “The fact that you can get a starter kit at Sam’s Club cheaper than what you’d find elsewhere makes this an excellent purchase for those interested in giving up their soda- or seltzer-buying habit in favor of making their own at a fraction of the cost.”

More From GOBankingRates

Prices are accurate as of Dec. 5, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Best Quality Items To Buy at Sam’s Club