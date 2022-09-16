6 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $500 a Month

PeopleImages / iStock.com

Earning an extra $500 is within your reach. All it takes is knowing which kinds of side hustles you can explore that allow you to share your skill sets and get paid for it.

If you need an extra $500 this month, consider taking on one of these side gigs.

Translator

If you are fluent in several languages, like English, Spanish and French, you may consider working a side gig that specializes in translation services.

Salvador Ordorica, CEO and founder of The Spanish Group, initially started his business as a Spanish English translator side hustle in college. Today, The Spanish Group is an INC 5000 business with over 300 translators in more than 30 countries offering translation in 90+ languages.

While translating does require training to provide accurate certified translations, translators have the opportunity to earn more than $500 in their role. Ordorico said translators can earn between $1,000 to $10,000 per month depending on training and types of languages they are able to accurately translate.

Babysitting

There is always a demand for child care, regardless of your location. Sean Greene is the founder and CEO of Bambino, the number one babysitting app that leverages the power of location, social connections and personalized recommendations to create trusted relationships between families and sitters.

Babysitting, Greene said, is a gig economy job that is essentially recession-proof. “Babysitting is often a supplemental income stream for people outside their regular job,” said Greene. “In 2021, we saw an increase in hourly rates at about 7% and this year it has surged to 12%.”

Greene anticipates babysitting requests, which are open to sitters ages 13 and up in most markets, will rise as much as 140% this summer versus summer 2021. As a side hustle, babysitters can work flexible hours and self-determine hourly rates with the average hourly rate for babysitting now between $20 to $30 an hour.

Litter Cleanup

It may not be a glamorous job to pick up the trash, but it pays well and helps keep planet earth clean.

Brian Winch, author of “Cleanlots – America’s Simplest Business,” has been in the parking lot litter cleanup business since 1981. What started out as a side job for Winch became a full-time line of work once Winch started making more money doing a litter cleanup hustle.

“All of my cleaning crew members earn $500 to $2,000 a month working for me on the side,” said Winch. “Some work an hour or two on Saturdays or Sundays while others may work more and throughout the week. Each can make $30 an hour.”

In addition to solid earnings, Winch said there is no previous experience required to get into the cleanup business. All that is required are simple hand tools to collect the litter material and your own vehicle for transportation.

Wedding Officiator

Nearly 2.5 million weddings are estimated to occur in the U.S. this year alone, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Engaged couples everywhere will be in need of officiators for their big day and you might say “I do” to becoming a wedding officiator.

Maria Romano, founder of True Love Knots, said officiating weddings, along with baptisms and a celebration of life ceremony, can allow side hustlers to earn between $400 to $5,000 a month. Acting as a wedding officiator does require licensing (which Romano said should only cost between $30 to $100 depending on your location), mentoring and for the officiator to have reliable transportation to attend ceremonies and meetings.

The amount of time dedicated to being a wedding officiator will depend on the number of clients you choose to accept per month, but this gig can usually be held on a part-time basis.

Remote Notarization

The COVID-19 pandemic marked a rise in online notary services for individuals that needed to sign legally binding documents, but were unable to do so with an in-person notary public to act as their witness. You can become a notary, but work from home in the role through remote notarization side hustles.

Being a notary is a rising side hustle, according to a spokesperson from Notarize, the first notary public platform to allow any person or business to get their documents legally notarized online. Notary public platforms, like Notarize, will help individuals receive certification as a public notary. From there, they may work full- or part-time, set a flexible schedule that works for them and start earning extra cash.

The Notarize spokesperson told us people can earn $10k a month as a part-time notary, with some individuals even breaking into six figure earnings a year.

Virtual Assistant

While side gigs that allow people to deliver food, drive a rideshare or work as a freelance writer are quite popular, they are not for every job seeker. How about exploring the option of working as a virtual assistant to earn some extra money?

Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations, said working as a virtual assistant allows assistants to provide administrative support for individuals and businesses. Virtual assistants perform duties including answering phone calls, responding to emails, conducting light research, scheduling meetings, booking travel and accommodations and more.

The average wages for a virtual assistant role are $20 an hour, but Spawn said they can reach as high as $28 an hour based on performance and experience. Working 25 hours per month, or six to seven hours per week, allows workers to earn $500 a month. This job is typically classified as an independent contracting (1099) gig and usually does not require specialized credentials.

What is required, Spawn said, are applicants with a high school diploma and practical, demonstrable experience with common administrative software as well as experience with maintaining schedules and conducting business over the phone and via email.

“Well-honed organization and communication skills and high degrees of self-discipline and responsibility are musts,” said Spawn. “Virtual assistants working from home should have a quiet work space with and updated computer, reliable high-speed internet connection, headset with microphone and phone number.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $500 a Month