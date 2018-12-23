The 6 Best Tax Deductions for 2019

Who says taxes are boring? Well, lots of people say that -- but they must not be thinking of tax deductions, because taking advantage of deductions can shave hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars off your tax bill.

Here's a look at six of the best tax deductions that you might be able to take advantage of come April. Note that with standard deductions having been significantly increased by recent tax reform, many people will not have sufficient deduction to make itemizing worthwhile. Still, run the numbers to see where you stand.

Image source: Getty Images.

No. 1: Charitable contributions

Being a generous sort can be a win-win proposition, when it comes to taxes. That's because the money (or other assets) that you donate to qualifying charities can be deducted. There are rules to know about, though, of course. For example, you'll need to keep receipts or acknowledgments from the charities for your donations, in case the IRS wants to see them. If you received anything for your donation, you'll have to subtract the value of that. For example, if you donated $100 to your local public radio station and received a mug valued at $10, you can only donate $90. You can donate the fair market value of items you donate to qualifying organizations, too -- such as a pile of sweaters or a sofa. And if you did some driving in service of a qualifying charity (for example, delivering meals to the elderly), you may be able to deduct mileage, too -- for 2018, the rate is $0.14 per mile driven for charity.

No. 2: Contributions to retirement accounts

Here's a biggie: You can deduct many thousands of dollars from your taxable income if you made big contributions to retirement accounts such as IRAs and 401(k)s. Each of those comes in a traditional or Roth variety. With a traditional IRA or 401(k), you contribute pre-tax money, reducing your taxable income for the year, and thereby reducing your taxes, too. A contribution of $5,000, for example, will shrink your taxable income by $5,000 and if you're in the 24% tax bracket, that can save you $1,200. (With a Roth IRA or 401(k), you contribute post-tax money that doesn't reduce your taxable income at all in the contribution year. So no tax deductions there, but Roth IRAs are still well worth considering, as their back-end tax breaks can be huge.)

In 2018, you can contribute up to $5,500 to one or more traditional or Roth IRA(s) -- in total. If you're 50 or older, the limit is $6,500. (In 2019 that rises to $6,000 and $7,000, respectively.) The limits for 401(k)s are much higher: For 2018, the limit is $18,500, or $24,500 for those 50 or older. In 2019, it's $19,000, or $25,000 for those 50 and older. (At a minimum, contribute enough to your 401(k) to grab all available matching dollars from your employer, as that's free money.)

Retirement accounts can be powerful, beyond the deductions they offer. The table below shows how much money you can accumulate over various periods, socking away various amounts:

Growing at 8% For... $5,000 Invested Annually $10,000 Invested Annually $15,000 Invested Annually 10 years $78,227 $156,455 $234,682 15 years $146,621 $293,243 $439,864 20 years $247,115 $494,229 $741,344 25 years $394,772 $789,544 $1.2 million 30 years $611,729 $1.2 million $1.8 million

Data source: calculations by author.

No. 3: Home office

If you're self-employed and have a home office, you may be able to benefit from some deductions. There are rules, though, of course. For starters, the office in your home must be exclusively used for business. If it's in a room that you also use as a home gym, or where your kids do their homework, it doesn't qualify. The space must also be your principal place of business, or where you meet regularly with customers. (If you're a salaried employee, you might have been able to take a home-office deduction in the past, via the miscellaneous itemized deduction, but recent tax reforms have eliminated that deduction. Self-employed people can claim the deduction on their Schedule C form.)