6 Best Trips To Take This Summer for Women Doing Well Financially

For successful women, this summer's vacation is less about heading to a glamorous destination and more about having an experience. After a little over two years dealing with stressors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, high-earning women are seeking spaces where they may rest, reset and perhaps discover new things about themselves along the journey.

Here are some of the most unique places and spaces to head to if you are a woman doing well financially.

Wellness Retreats

Kimberly Davis, CEO and founder of Trouvaille Travel International, is seeing many women going on wellness based trips or other retreats.

"The last couple of years have been hard for everyone. So many successful women have done more than double duty: running businesses or helping keep their companies going during the pandemic, while also managing the increased burdens at home of (often) children learning remotely, increased childcare, higher domestic burdens around the pandemic and so on," said Davis.

Women are looking for space and time to themselves to heal and Davis said this summer is the first time that many retreats are running their full schedules. Davis, who is going on a retreat in the next few weeks, said there are so many requests from both men and women for ways to really find peace instead of going on intense see-everything-and-do-everything vacations.

"Retreats offer thoughtful and intentional spaces, diets and conversations," said Davis. "They can help women move forward in whatever ways they choose."

National Parks

Becca Siegel, owner and travel blogger at HalfHalfTravel, recommends successful women travel to national parks. If women are looking for a specific park to visit, Siegel recommends Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.

The cost of travel in Banff National Park is not for those on a budget. Siegel said the sheer cost of dining and accommodation only applies to someone with a flexible and comfortable budget for a week-long trip. However, this trip is well worth the expense during the summer months.

"Once in Banff, you'll be greeted with moderate temperatures and sunsets toward 10 and 11 PM, so there's tons of daylight to enjoy for hiking, nature walking, outdoor activities like canoeing and kayaking and enjoying the beautiful town of Banff, which is framed by snow capped mountains," said Siegel.

Hot Air Balloon Safari

Successful women may quite literally leave all their stressors behind by getting away into the clouds. Edward Lyimo, owner of Pristine Trails Adventures & Safaris, recommends going on a hot air balloon safari like the ones offered by Miracle Experience Balloon Safaris in Serengeti and Tarangire.

"A balloon safari lets you enjoy the vast wildlife from a different perspective than that of a safari jeep," said Lyimo. "You can enjoy the breathtaking vistas and wildlife from a bird's eye view."

Lyimo said the balloon ride begins in the early morning. You will launch in conjunction with the rising sun as it kisses the savanna plains golden. At a $600 price tag, Lyimo said it's well worth the splurge.

Upgrade to a Private House

Wherever you plan to travel this summer, successful women may seek out extra privacy from the crowds by upgrading from a hotel and lodge setting to a private house rental.

Some private houses allow you to experience the services of a dedicated team including a chef and private guide. Lyimo recommends experiencing a stay at the Jabali Private House in Tanzania's Ruaha.

"This is an intimate, exclusive use property surrounded by lofty baobab trees. It has three bedrooms, a lounge and a dining area and comes with a private pool. It's perfect for a group of friends and families," said Lyimo.

Hiking

Nicki Bruckmann, founder and CEO of Explorer Chick, recommends successful women enjoy trips where there is great hiking. If you are going overseas, Bruckmann said Slovenia is a great place to visit because of its old-world charm and the many hiking and outdoor adventures to enjoy around Lake Bled.

"While hiking through Triglav National Park I enjoy hut-to-hut hiking -- the small inns along the way are really cute and it is a unique experience that will immerse you in the beauty of the Slovenian forests," said Bruckmann.

Women traveling in the United States may consider visiting Alaska during the summer months. In Alaska, Bruckmann said you can hike up the Worthington glacier or head for a hike in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and the Talkeetna Mountains.

Women's Only Tours

Successful women interested in splurging on an epic adventure this summer are recommended to book one of the new Women's Only tours offered through Trafalgar.

A spokesperson on behalf of Trafalgar said the itineraries are perfect for solo travelers or groups of friends. An expert team of female travel and wellbeing directors will guide women through immersive cultural sites, connecting with inspiring local female artisans and trailblazers to discover the rich history of female communities across the world.

Where might you expect to go on a Women's Only tour? On the Trafalgar Secrets of Greece Women's Only trip, women will explore the rich history of Greece with stays in hand-picked accommodations and access to must-see spots and ancient sights straight from history books.

For an unforgettable Be My Guest experience, travelers will tour the local Karambellas family's olive and wine farm, followed by a traditional dinner and dancing in the famous village of Olympia. Other tour experiences include learning about the winemaking traditions of the Nemea region with a local wine tasting led by a specialist or exploring the beautiful island of Corfu with amazing architecture and lively town square.

