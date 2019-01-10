The 6 Best Vanguard Funds to Own in a Bear Market





If you've built a solid portfolio of funds, the last thing you want to do is tear it apart and build a new one simply because the stock market is doing one of its periodic swan dives.

But that doesn't mean you shouldn't tinker around the edges in a market that acts like it wants to go down. You might cut, say, 5% of your stock allocation and put the proceeds into a low-risk bond fund.

If you think your investments need more rearranging, you might take your most volatile fund and replace it with a lower-risk offering.

Where to look for a replacement? Vanguard funds include a fistful of first-rate defensive offerings that, while they'll still likely lose money in a bear market, they should still hold up better than most other funds.

Here are the six best Vanguard funds to own in a bear market. Note: Some of these funds are only available directly from the low-cost provider. At the same time, if you use a discount broker, you may be able to buy cheaper Admiral shares without meeting Vanguard's minimum, which typically ranges from $10,000 to $50,000 depending on the fund.

Vanguard Wellesley Income

Getty Images





Market Value: $51.7 billion

Expense ratio: 0.22%

Minimum investment: $3,000

Vanguard Wellesley Income (VWINX, $26.12) is a fund that even the most nervous investor will find easy to hold onto - no matter how badly the stock market behaves. Over the past three years, Wellesley, which is run by Wellington Management, has been a little more than half as volatile as Standard & Poor's 500-stock index. Roughly 61% of the fund is in bonds, and the remainder is in blue-chip stocks.

John Keogh, the bond manager, sticks largely to issues rated single-A and above. Less than 20% is in Baa bonds, which are still investment-grade. Most of the bond portfolio is in corporates and governments, along with a smattering of asset-backed bonds. Keogh does own some long-term bonds. VWINX's portfolio has a duration of 6.3 years, meaning that portion of the fund should fall 6.3 percentage points in price when rates tick up one percentage point.

Michael Reckmeyer, the chief stockpicker, buys mainly mega-caps. He hunts for stocks that pay relatively generous dividends and can keep raising those payouts. He's careful to buy stocks only when they're fairly cheap, which gives the fund a distinct value tilt. Its biggest sectors are health care (18.4% of stocks), financial services (14.5%) and consumer staples (13.3%), with JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Verizon (VZ) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) the top three holdings at the moment.

Despite its conservative nature, the fund has returned an annualized 8.8% over the past 10 years. That includes a loss of 1% so far this year. VWINX yields 3.4%.

Vanguard Wellington