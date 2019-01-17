The 6 Best Vanguard Index Funds for 2019 and Beyond

Getty Images





Investing icon Warren Buffett advises investors to stash 90% of their money in a Standard & Poor's 500-stock index fund and keep the rest in short-term government bonds. That's a good start for investors who want to keep things simple, but it limits your investments to large U.S. companies. So today, we'll show you how the best Vanguard index funds can add more portfolio diversification while still keeping your strategy simple.

Rather than help to pay the huge salaries of high-powered fund managers, investors can buy index funds, which simply aim to mirror the returns of their benchmark indexes. Why? Because roughly two-thirds of actively managed funds fail to match or beat their indexes.

It's not that fund managers are stupid or incompetent. It's because picking mispriced stocks is incredibly difficult. It's not surprising that the average fund lags its benchmark index by just about what it charges investors in annual expenses (a little more than 1%).

Vanguard - whose founder, John Bogle, just passed away - invented the index fund and still does the best job operating them. Vanguard index fund fees are always, if not the lowest, within a few basis points (a basis point is one one-hundredth of a percent) of the lowest. What's more, its managers are skilled at running index funds, so they don't stray far from the performance of the index they track - a job that actually sounds a lot easier than it is.

Here are six of the best Vanguard index funds you can use to build a solid portfolio. This includes a general suggestion for a percentage of your assets to allocate to each one. And if you prefer exchange-traded funds to mutual funds, that's OK too - I'll offer up the ETF version of each fund.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index Admiral

Market value: $400.6 billion

Yield: 2.1%

Expenses: 0.04%

Suggested allocation: 35%

ETF alternative: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Start with the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX, $241.71).

The S&P 500 is a fine index of U.S. large companies along with a sprinkling of midsize stocks. It's also more accessible to beginner investors since Vanguard lowered its initial minimum investment to $3,000 on this and all the other index-fund Admiral shares in November.

VFIAX does an excellent job of tracking its benchmark, as do all the funds I'm recommending. Turnover is only about 5% annually, which helps make the fund tax-efficient. Indeed, it has not distributed a taxable capital gain since 2000.

Like all the index funds in this article, it's market capitalization-weighted, meaning that bigger stocks get a bigger weighting in the fund. Top holdings as of the most recent info include Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL).

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Admiral