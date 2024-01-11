6 Body Language Tells From the GOP Debate

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went one-on-one at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa tonight in a last-minute bid to win over voters. With just days to go until the first votes of the primary are cast on Monday, both candidates had plenty to say.

But what really revealed their thoughts and feelings tonight was their body language.

For over 50 years, 25 of them with the FBI, I’ve been analyzing the subtle messages we communicate with our bodies. Without even meaning to, we tell people who we are through our body language — and I learned plenty about DeSantis and Haley tonight. Here’s what I noticed:

DeSantis Deployed the “Merkel Rhombus”

The candidates spent much of the debate calling one another liars. Early on, DeSantis did it with confidence. I could tell from the way he steepled his fingers as he said that Haley couldn’t be trusted. Hand steeples are a sign of self-assurance: Each hand supports the other, fingertip to fingertip — a subconscious way of saying, “I know what I am talking about.” He should do it more often, like former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, who is so famous for the gesture that it’s been dubbed the “Merkel rhombus.” Unfortunately for DeSantis, he dropped it too soon, and the podium partially obstructed his hands, diminishing the effect.

Haley Thought Tapper’s Trump Question Stank

When moderator Jake Tapper asked Haley if former President Donald Trump has “the character to be president again,” her disdain for the subject passed ever-so-subtly across her face. It’s hard to make out, but I noted that the left side of her nose and face pulled upward, an expression of disgust akin to when the nasalis muscle contracts in response to a putrid odor. Babies perform this behavior as early as six months old to register disgust. The brief micro-gesture betrayed that Haley would have preferred to avoid the subject.

Why Hasn’t Anyone Told DeSantis Not to Do That With His Jaw?

After his debate with California Governor Gavin Newsom in November, I pointed out DeSantis’ tell: When he’s feeling pressed, he shifts his jaw from side to side. Apparently no one has coached him against doing it because he did it again tonight. Repetitive jaw shifting is a soothing behavior for managing insecurity. It relieves stress by indirectly stimulating the masseteric nerve, a branch of the mandibular nerve in the jaw. That repetitive side-to-side motion in the jaw, however small, shouts, “This is making me uncomfortable!” Not a great look for a presidential candidate — especially on live TV.

Haley’s Dynamic Hand Gestures Demanded Attention

Haley used hand gestures like a painter uses a palette. Her motions were wide and varied: she thrusted and jabbed at the air, moved her hand in circles, counted on her fingers and used precision grips — which demonstrate a command of a subject — like pinching her thumb and index finger together. I teach attorneys to do this, especially when they’re making complex arguments about multiple points at once. The dynamic mix of motions capitalizes on the human brain’s affinity for novelty, so viewers won’t get bored. The brain also naturally orients on movement, so Haley’s kinetic gestures caught the eye and commanded attention.

DeSantis Couldn’t Look Haley in the Eye

DeSantis had plenty of criticisms of Haley, but he mostly delivered them to the moderator or the camera — not Haley herself. He’d glance at her at the beginning of a volley before looking away. As a former litigator, he should know that avoiding the eyes of someone you’re addressing implies weakness and submissiveness. When you accuse someone of committing a crime before a court, you look directly at them. The same goes for a presidential debate. Haley understood this: She stared DeSantis down when she went on the offensive.

Haley Brought a Pen to a Sword Fight



Over and over, Haley raised her pen as if to ask for permission to talk, drawing her elbow and arm close to her body, shrinking herself down. These gestures made her look diminutive. Executives should display broad, smooth, expansive gestures that demonstrate confidence and comfort with taking up space. Haley should raise her hand high and proud — not to ask for attention, but to command it.

Senior video producer Jackie Padilla contributed to the production of this story.

