6 boys charged after report of disturbance in South Loop: CPD

Reaching the $1 billion valuation milestone — aka, becoming a unicorn — is what startups live for. The number of companies able to claim that title peaked in 2021 and slowed down since the second quarter of 2022, according to a chart created by colleagues Anna Heim, Alex Wilhelm and Miranda Halpern. It hasn’t been much fun for already-minted unicorns either, as both Mary Ann and Rebecca Szkutak reported in December 2022.