When we first spotted these dogs toys, we just figured they were some kind of minimalist design objects. That is, until we could out that the brand, Wild One, recently launched this collection of three new products: the Triangle Tug, Bolt Bite, and Twist Toss. Each toy comes in tan, red, or navy, and is developed for different kinds of play. Clueless about which one your dog will love? Wild One created a quiz to help owners "prescribe" dogs the ideal toy based on their style of play!

Even better? The brand makes easy-on-the-eyes beds, bowls, leashes, and harnesses, too. They'll be releasing a starter kit on August 15, in which you can get one of everything you need. 🙏