6 candidates on the ballot for first Howards Grove school board primary in decades

SHEBOYGAN — Six candidates are running to fill two Howards Grove School District Board positions in April, requiring the first primary election since 1995, according to Shannon Kilton, district superintendent.

The primary, held Feb. 20, will narrow the field to four ahead of the April 2 election.

The elected board members will serve three-year terms.

Both incumbents, Dave Loomis and Janina Siemers, are running for re-election and are joined by four challengers on the ballot.

Kilton asked each candidate to provide a brief introduction and their reasoning for running in the election. The information below is what each candidate submitted to Kilton. The responses have been edited for style, grammar and length by the Sheboygan Press. These answers can also be found in Kilton’s newsletter.

Meet the candidates

Debbie Knoener

Name: Debbie Knoener

“I am the Little Guy … FOR YOUR VOICE” — and I am seeking your vote of confidence.

I believe in transparency, problem-solving, and the school district and community of Howards Grove.

My husband, Steve, and I are both graduates of Howards Grove in the class of 1974. We have raised our children — Craig, wife Lana, (1994) and Shannon, husband Mike, (1995) — in this district, and Steve and I are also the proud grandparents of Maddie (2020), Mya (2026) and Shawn (2027) — plus Sommer and Auggie being raised in Kaukauna.

We had owned and operated So Big Preschool and Children’s House, Inc., for just under 30 years in Howards Grove with a vested interest in the friends we had the honor of also helping to raise, knowing that honor and respect are necessary in raising responsible future adults.

I am dyslexic and understand the needs of “children of special abilities,” as I have been academically challenged throughout life.

I hold an administrator’s credential in early childhood, and I am proud of the fact I have received that hard-earned education, which I feel would help me in a position on the school board.

Being recently retired and becoming a volunteer with the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in their program N.O.D.A. (No One Dies Alone), I treasure life.

Nicole Schumacher

Name: Nicole Schumacher

I have lived in the Howards Grove area since 2005 and have two children (one graduated, one currently a senior in the district).

I have been an advisory board member the last six months, which has given me insight into the way the board functions. I enjoy attending events in the district, and would like to bring my background and experience as an educator to increase the diversity and effectiveness of the board.

This district has much to offer, and can continue to build on the great work already done.

In addition to assisting and supporting the district in being financially responsible throughout the process from the referendum, my priorities are the following:

Focus on students and student learning: I would make sure enough support is in place to allow students to achieve to the best of their abilities.

Attract and retain quality staff: For the Howards Grove School District to be a destination district for families, it needs to attract and retain quality staff members at all levels. Currently in Wisconsin, there are more vacancies than candidates, so anything the district can do to set itself apart from and above other districts would be beneficial.

Make sure all students are college and career ready and build relationships with area businesses to encourage partnerships with the district.

By combining school support and qualified staff, and adding the component of community support, our students will be prepared for whatever their future holds.

Brandon Suemnicht

Name: Brandon Suemnicht

Although my family and I are newer to the community, having moved here with my wife, Brittany, in the fall of 2021, I have been involved in coaching the students of Howards Grove, both as a youth football coach and a JV2/JV boys' basketball coach at the high school since 2020.

Professionally, I have been employed in the banking and financial industries for 15 years, and currently work as an account director for an accounting firm in northeastern Wisconsin. I have also dedicated myself to causes I am passionate about, including being on the board for the Sheboygan Falls and Sheboygan County YMCA for the past 10 years, a member of the Lions Club, and a member of the Howards Grove Athletic Club.

Through my experience coaching at the youth and high school level, I am passionate about student wellbeing in and out of the classroom and want to ensure there are programs instilled within the district that address mental health and a zero-tolerance initiative for bullying, as all students should be treated as equals among their peers.

As a new parent, welcoming our first child in December 2022, I am excited to raise our son in Howards Grove. A couple of things that drew us to the community are the tight-knit, wholesome family feel and high-quality curriculum that is presented throughout the district. With our son starting school in just a few short years, it was important to be in a district that makes education the highest priority for its students.

My goal is to bring a fresh perspective and innovative, fiscally responsible ideas to our district. I believe having some new eyes and ears on our school board is crucial, as we have some incredible changes coming soon to our district.

If elected, I will continue to keep a student-first mindset for overall wellbeing and work among my peers to bring world-class education opportunities to those students within the district.

Courtney Athorp

Name: Courtney Athorp

It would be a great honor and a privilege to continue serving the Howards Grove community as a school board member. Not only has it been a wonderful place to live, but a blessed place to raise a family.

Howards Grove has given both my daughter, Mary Athorp (2023), and my son, John Athorp (2026), a wonderful and caring place to grow up and opportunities to stretch their minds, talents and aspirations.

I have been part of the education field for almost 25 years (teacher, coach, administrator, adviser) because I believe the time invested in our youth helps develop a stronger future for all.

I deeply enjoyed my time in the district as an eighth-grade teacher (six year), coach (10 years) and summer school coordinator (three years).

While my professional aspirations took me to another district, the opportunity to be on the school board would allow me to continue to help my hometown district grow and prosper.

It takes a village to create a culture for positive student growth, and the school district and the school board play a large role in developing that culture, particularly in creating knowledgeable and informed citizens.

I don’t come to this position with a personal agenda, but rather an open mind and a listening ear to the community of Howards Grove, so we can work together to create strong and successful people who will make a difference in this world. I have held this belief as a teacher and coach, and I would continue to do this as a Howards Grove School Board member.

My current role as a data and instructional coach in the Sheboygan Area School District has trained me to evaluate and improve school data outcomes, curriculum implementation and instructional practices. These three components are the heart of quality schools. Unfortunately, the budget and size of the Howards Grove School District do not allow for such a position to exist, and yet it is vital to improving student success. Therefore, as a board member, I would enjoy offering those insights to help the Howards Grove School District grow in its ability to offer students the best possible academic experience and success.

Dave Loomis

Name: Dave Loomis

My family and I moved to the area in 2015 and were immediately attracted to Howards Grove because of the people we met, the safety of the community and the quality education available to our three children.

I have been a part of the school board since September 2019. During my tenure on the board, we have increased communication, continued to maintain a high quality of education, navigated a pandemic and changes in district leadership, and are in the midst of the middle school referendum project.

I have chosen to seek another term to continue the work I have been fortunate enough to be a part of. With your support, I am looking forward to completing the referendum projects, continuing our work around solidifying Howards Grove as a destination district and expanding the programs that will enable our graduates to transition to the next stage of life, whether that is to continue their formal education or heading directly into the workforce.

Janina Siemers

Name: Janina Siemers

I am seeking re-election for a third term on the Board of Education for the School District of Howards Grove.

The last five-and-a-half years have gone by quickly, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve our students, families, staff and community.

I am not running out of personal ambition but out of deep commitment to our community and the educational future of our district.

My husband and I are invested in the community in which we live. We are proud of the education our children received and the current students are receiving in the SDHG. We know our children have had unique and individualized opportunities simply because they were students in the SDHG.

I have been able to participate in our schools from many different levels and believe I am uniquely qualified to serve our community now and in the future.

I am committed to our students and continuing to build the excellence that is the foundation of our district.

I am dedicated to collaborating with you as we pursue an even brighter future for all the students in our community and have the opportunity to see the exciting middle school referendum building come to life.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Sam Bailey at sgbailey@gannett.com or 573-256-9937. To stay up to date on her stories and other news, follow her on X (Twitter) @SamarahBailey.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Howards Grove school board primary election: About the 6 candidates