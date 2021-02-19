6 Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 29 others are being investigated for actions taken during the insurrection

Kelly McLaughlin
capitol police
A U.S. Capitol Police officer wears a mourning band over his badge following a police procession of the hearse carrying the casket of Brian Sicknick, U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died from injuries following the U.S. Capitol building siege on Wednesday, on January 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images

The US Capitol Police Department has suspended six officers and is investigating 29 others for actions taken during the January 6 insurrection, the department said this week.

The department said in a statement that the six officers were suspended with pay and the 29 others were being investigated by the Capitol Police's Office of Professional Responsibility.

"Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department's Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline," the department said in a statement to Insider.

Fox 5 DC first reported the investigations on Thursday, and Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat from Ohio, previously told CNN that one of the suspended officers took a selfie with a Capitol rioter.

In the days after the insurrection, Capitol Police confirmed it was investigating the actions of several officers, after videos circulated online showing police smiling with rioters and standing by as they stormed the Capitol.

More than 250 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot, and dozens of the rioters charged federally have been linked to extremist groups and rhetoric.

The rioters stormed the Capitol after attending a "Stop the Steal" rally in support of then-President Donald Trump.

The US Senate acquitted Trump on Saturday of his impeachment charge of inciting the insurrection.

