6 charged in connection to fights that closed Kings Island early Saturday

May 28—Six people, including five juveniles, have been charged in connection to fights that caused Kings Island to close early Saturday night and investigators are working to identify more people who were involved.

One of the juveniles is 17, two are 16 and the another two are 14, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Friday.

Charles Brown, an 18-year-old from Cincinnati, is also facing charges.

The suspects, who are not in custody at this time, are facing a combination of inducing panic, obstructing official business, assault and disorderly conduct charges.

The six people who were charged are the ones that investigators have been able to identify and have sufficient evidence to file charges against.

"There were sustainably more people that were involved that we're investigating," Fornshell said.

Four of the six people charged appeared to have known each other prior to the fight. It's not clear what prompted the fights at this time or if they were planned.

"In looking at the videos, several of these incidents that happened during the day appeared to be organic," he said.

There is no indication that the fights were related to gang activity at this time, Fornshell added.

No arrests were made Saturday night because law enforcement was focused on protecting other patrons and getting the incident under control, Fornshell said.

"In the 10 years that I've been a prosecutor, I've never had a circumstance like this," he said.

Fornshell added that just because people weren't immediately charged or arrested doesn't mean that the incidents aren't being taken seriously.

On Saturday, May 22, Kings Island closed the park 30 minutes early after reports of unruly guests and fights. Mason police said there will increased law enforcement presence at the park this weekend.

The park is operating on limited hours due to a worker shortage. Through June 10, Kings Island will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the Season Pass Early Ride Time starting at 10:30 a.m.