6 charged following assault, robbery in Jamestown
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six people have been charged following an alleged robbery and assault in Jamestown earlier this week, according to police.
Police responded to a residence on Stowe Street on Wednesday morning, where a man had been allegedly robbed and assaulted. When the man exited the apartment with another male, he appeared to have been assaulted.
One of the six was arrested at that point, 41-year-old Benjamin Preston, while the other five were arrested following a search warrant from the Jamestown SWAT team.
Officers located 29-year-old Dwayne Lowery, 31-year-old Anthony Wallace, 24-year-old Scott Eddy, 44-year-old Ramsay Huddleston and 21-year-old Jhaszmine Mitchell inside the residence and all of them were arrested.
It was found the Lowery and Preston assaulted the victim, while Wallace and Mitchell were in possession of various substances.
They are charged with the following:
Eddy and Huddleston
second degree obstructing governmental administration
Mitchell
seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts
Wallace
seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Preston
second degree robbery
third degree assault
second degree unlawful imprisonment
Lowery
second degree robbery
third degree assault
second degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts
