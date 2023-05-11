6 charged with murder after Georgia newlyweds caught in ambush leaving family gathering

Police in south Georgia have made several arrests connected to a shooting ambush of newlyweds.

On March 18, police said Antwan and Courtney Duncan-Penn were shot inside their car when they got caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting. Antwan Penn died from his injuries. Courtney Penn survived being shot in the head.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Antwan and Courtney Penn were married for only four months, according to his obituary.

“She was the air that he breathed and the sparkle in his eyes; and they cherished every moment that they shared together. Not only was he a loving and devoted husband, but an awesome father and great provider for his family.”

Penn also left behind five children.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have charged four teens with murder in his death: brothers 22-year-old Donnellius Thomas and 20-year-old Zaydren Thomas; 18-year-old Nekhi Parks; 17-year-old Montrez Nix; 15-year-old Brian Massey Jr.; and 15-year-old Nicholas Collier.

At a news conference Wednesday, Albany police said the suspects are known gang-members and that the Penns were shot in a case of mistaken identity.

A house belonging to one of the alleged gang members’ family was shot between 30 minutes to an hour before the Penns’ shooting.

“They were going out looking for those perpetrators. Mr. Penn and Mrs. Penn were coming from a family function,” Sgt. Lataevia Jackson said.

Police said the gang charges will be added.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS