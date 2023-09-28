6 charged in murder-for-hire case over killings in Alabama, MS Coast, police say

A federal grand jury has indicted six people in a murder-for-hire scheme that resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to others in shootings at two Mobile night clubs and another outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville, according to court records and other reports by Al.com.

The defendants are identified in a nine-count federal indictment unsealed in federal court in Mobile this week. The defendants are identified in court papers as John Fitzgerald McCarroll, Reginald Denis Alan Fluker, Darrius Dwayne Rowswer, Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, Jimaurice Pierce, and Lyteria Iseeia Hollis.

The charges are filed in connection with shootings at Bank Nightclub and Paparazzi Club in Mobile and a third shooting outside the Mississippi Coast casino that resulted in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, a Mobile native who was living in California at the time of his death.

Fox News identified Derek Shavers as the person to die in the Sept. 18, 2022, shooting at the Bank Nightclub in Alabama. Four others suffered injuries in that shooting.

According to court records, McCarroll was the alleged mastermind in the murder-for-hire conspiracy. The records do not explain how the murder-for-hire conspiracy worked.

The paperwork shows that McCarroll, Fluker, Rowser, Pierce and Hollis are indicted on a federal charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Here’s a look at the other charges:

McCarroll Jr., aka “Juvie,” was indicted on two additional counts of murder for hire, obstruction, and tampering with a witness.

Fluker, known as Richie Mill, was indicted on an additional charge of murder for hire

Rowser was indicted on additional charges of murder for hire, conspiracy to commit carjacking and interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle

Pierce was indicted on additional charges of illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered 9 mm pistol

Derks was indicted on additional charges of conspiracy to commit carjacking and interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle

Hollis, identified by authorities as McCarrol’s girlfriend, was indicted on charges of obstruction and tampering with a witness.

McCarroll and Rowser are also facing other state charges in Mobile related to a November shooting at the Paparazzi Club, according to Al.com.

In D’Iberville, Rowser and Derks are facing state charges of murder in Mississippi in connection with Craig’s Sept. 21, 2022, killing in D’Iberville. Craig was celebrating his birthday the night of his murder.

The federal charges of conspiracy to commit carjacking and interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle stem from the two suspects using a stolen vehicle, identified as a 2010 blue Nissan Altima that authorities say the suspects drove from Mobile to D’Iberville, where Craig lost his life.

The other charges are related to a murder-for-hire that injured four people in Mobile in September 2022, and another shooting there at Bank Night Club that left Derek Shavers dead and others injured.