6 charged in Thanksgiving-week ‘mob’ shooting that left 1 dead and 1 wounded in SC

Police in South Carolina have charged six people months after a Thanksgiving-week mob shootout at a Lancaster outdoor basketball court over stolen drugs left one man dead and another wounded, officials said.

Five of the people charged were on bail from previous charges at the time of their arrest this week, South Carolina court records show.

Tykeon Clyburn, 21, of Lancaster, was killed, Lancaster County Coroner officials said. Another man who has not been identified was wounded.

The shootout involving “multiple guns and multiple shooters” happened Nov. 23 on Pardue Circle in Lancaster, according to Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Two groups of men exchanged shots in a residential area after a dispute over stolen drugs, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement.

Sheriff: Miracle more not shot in assault by mob

Faile said it was “miraculous” that more people were not hit by gunfire during the shootout.

Lancaster deputies and Lancaster Police Department officers investigated the shooting for months. Six people were arrested this week for alleged involvement. Four of them are charged with assault and battery by a mob.

In South Carolina, a mob assault is defined as two or more persons with premeditated purpose and premeditated intent of committing an act of violence on another person.

A conviction of assault and battery by mob first-degree involves a death and carries up to 30 years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina law states. Second-degree assault by mob carries up to 25 years for a conviction and involves serious injury, state law shows.

List of those charged

Charged are:

Anthony Kiriakis Brice, 30, of Orangeburg; and Daviahne Xavious Duncan, 26, of Lancaster, are charged with assault and battery by a mob first-degree and second-degree, and two weapons charges.

Zi’lik Montrez Dunifer, 20, of Edgemoor in Chester County; and Mark Anthony Harrison, 33, of Edgemoor, are charged with assault and battery by a mob first-degree and second-degree, and one weapon charge.

Story continues

All four were denied bond in an initial court hearing and remain in the Lancaster County jail. police and court documents show.

Earl T. Clyburn, 22, of Lancaster; and Keshawn O’Bryan Wade, 31, of Lancaster, are both charged with illegal carrying of a pistol and obstruction of justice. Clyburn and Wade have posted bond and been released pending trial, court records show.

Brice, Duncan, Dunifer, Clyburn and Wade were all free on bail from pending Lancaster County charges when they were arrested for the shooting, court records show.