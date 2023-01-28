6 new charges against alleged Club Q shooter granted by judge

Jan. 27—A request to add six new charges to alleged Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich's case was approved by an El Paso County judge this week.

The motion filed by the prosecution on Monday requested new charges be filed because a new victim who was at Club Q the night of the shooting has been discovered.

The new charges include two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree assault, one count of bias-motivated crime and one count of crime of violence.

The new charges come just two weeks after Judge Michael McHenry approved a prosecution request to add 12 additional charges to the initial 305 charges Aldrich faced.

Court documents obtained by The Gazette show McHenry approved the new charges on Wednesday, despite an objection filed by the defense.

The defense objection claims counsel is already "woefully unprepared and will not be prepared for the preliminary hearing," and as a result, Aldrich's defense will be unprepared to address the new charges at the upcoming preliminary hearing.

Aldrich is charged with killing five patrons of Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, and injuring nearly two dozen more on Nov. 19, 2022.

Aldrich's preliminary hearing is slated to begin on Feb. 22.

