6 charming homes in New England

New Canaan, Connecticut

Historic Extown Farm includes a five-bedroom house, built in 1846, with hand-hewn beams, wide-board floors, plank doors, and antique mantels; a three-bay garage with gym and apartment; and an AIA award–winning farm cottage with two bedrooms, great room, and chef's kitchen.

The property, 17.5 acres of trees and fields protected by a conservation easement, also features a barn with silo; a hobby house; a smokehouse; and lawns, gardens, fruit trees, and raised vegetable beds. $3,495,000. Laura Edmonds, Houlihan Lawrence, (203) 966-3507.

Nantucket, Massachusetts

This three-bedroom home sits on a half-acre lot abutting forested conservation land with walking trails and is less than 2 miles from the beach. Built in 2016, the cedar shake house has radiant floor heating, a large open kitchen with center island and dining area, a living room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and a main bedroom with a walk-in closet and spa bathroom with soaking tub.

A wraparound porch looks out on landscaped gardens and lawns. $3,795,000. Gary Winn, Maury People Sotheby's International Realty, (508) 330-3069.

Charlestown, Rhode Island

Seawell cottage stands on a 0.59-acre lot with panoramic views of Block Island and Block Island Sound. The four--bedroom summer home, built in 1934, features polished wood floors, wainscoting, insulated glass windows, a stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and a private upper deck looking out to the salt pond.

The covered front porch is large enough for a dining table and is steps away from a boardwalk leading down to the waterfront. $2,750,000. Becki Donnell, BHHS New England Properties, (401) 932-0862.

North Hampton, New Hampshire

This 1902 Georgian-style four-bedroom near the Little River overlooks a working horse farm and is within a mile of beaches, wetlands, and a nature preserve. The home has detailed moldings, pocket doors, coffered ceilings, wainscoting, four fireplaces, a kitchen with breakfast nook, and a main suite with spa bathroom featuring a claw-foot tub.

The 1.95-acre property includes a bluestone patio with fireplace, a barn with finished second story, and mature gardens. $2,795,000. Lauren Stone, Carey & Giampa Realtors, (603) 944-1368.

New Haven, Vermont

Sir Wilfred Grenfell, a mission doctor, built a tavern on this site in the 1930s as an outlet for native handicrafts. The tavern burned down, but a 19th-century meeting house survived and has been renovated as a four-bedroom home, centered on a great room with stone fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows with New Haven River views.

Outside are a screened porch with hot tub, a deck with pizza oven, and 5.2 acres of grounds including a firepit, flower and vegetable gardens, a garage with guest quarters, and 884 feet of riverfront with swimming holes. $1,950,000. Story and Dia Jenks, LandVest, (802) 238-1332.

Hope, Maine

This two-bedroom home incorporates a geodesic dome built in 1972 using 105 triangles and a glass wall looking out toward the hills. The dome has a living room, bath, kitchen, and sleeping loft with skylights. The wood-frame addition has a den, bedroom, and sunroom with interchangeable screens and windows.

The property, 37 acres of woods and meadows near Camden, features lawns, fruit trees, an organic garden, two streams, and a swimming pool. $447,000, Kenneth Twaddel, Camden Real Estate Co., (207) 542-7731.

