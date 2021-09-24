6 cheap restaurant stocks that will fatten up your portfolio: analyst

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Just like a $1 slider, Jefferies restaurant analyst Andy Barish says restaurant stocks are too cheap to ignore...and it's time to chow down.

"Really it's the damage done [during the pandemic] unfortunately to a lot of independent restaurants in the sector during the past 18 months of the pandemic that has caused a huge amount of capacity to be reset. So coming out of the pandemic, the large restaurant chains are very well positioned to take incremental market share in the form of better same-store sales growth as well as accelerating unit growth — both of which we think will be rewarded with higher valuations and higher stock prices," Barish said on Yahoo Finance Live of his bullish call on sit-down restaurants on Friday. 

The analyst upgraded shares of BJ Restaurants (BJRI), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY), Dave & Buster's (PLAY) and Red Robin Gourmet Burger (RRGB) to Buy. Barish reiterated Buy ratings on Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) and Brinker International (EAT). 

Besides having a positive view on the sector, Barish says all six restaurant companies have key catalysts in place that should warrant a higher stock price. 

It&#39;s time to buy restaurant stocks, says Jefferies analyst Andy Barish.
It's time to buy restaurant stocks, says Jefferies analyst Andy Barish.

For example, Red Robin Gourmet Burger is currently rolling out Donatos brand pizza to hundreds of its restaurants. Cheesecake Factory could bring back a dividend in 2022 after suspending it at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Dave & Buster's may benefit from the fresh eyes of new interim CEO Kevin Sheehan, who assumed the role this week amid the abrupt retirement of its CEO.

Barish's call comes as restaurant stocks have treaded water at best in recent months as the Delta variant has weighed on customer traffic. The S&P 500 Restaurants Index has underperformed the S&P 500 since mid-July, which is when traffic began to soften for restaurants. 

But Barish sees restaurants powering back into year-end.

"While trends have slowed modestly in recent weeks, our analysis of survey results, weekly same-store sales and foot traffic data and company reports show signs of resiliency and less of a slowdown than investors might have expected. We see potential inflection as comparisons ease in Oct/Nov, and progress with vaccinations/boosters help ease concerns about Delta and full service dining," Barish wrote in his note to clients.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CDC guidance exacerbates confusion over COVID-19 boosters

    The past month has been fraught with debate over who should be allowed to get boosters, and the messaging changed with each new step causing confusion among experts.

  • Nike still confident despite revising short-term outlook due to supply chain issues

    Nike posted first-quarter earnings results that were stifled by lingering supply chain issues stemming from manufacturing delays due to factory shutdowns in facilities in Asia.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Here are the top restaurant stocks to buy right now: analyst

    Jefferies Managing Director – Equity Research&nbsp;Andy Barish joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth outlook for restaurants, the effects of the delta variant, and the labor shortages in restaurants.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slip after S&P 500's best day since July

    Stocks gave back gains after equities' best day since July, with some volatility returning to markets as regulatory concerns in China at least temporarily offset optimism over the U.S. economic recovery.

  • Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve the bank fraud case against her, according to sources familiar with the matter, in a process that should allow her to leave Canada and relieve a point of tension between the world's two super powers. The U.S. government said it will appear in Brooklyn federal court to discuss a resolution of charges against Meng, according to a Friday court filing. Meng was arrested https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-huawei/top-huawei-executive-arrested-on-u-s-request-clouding-china-trade-truce-idUSKBN1O42S1 at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant, and was indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran, a story reported first https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-huawei-hp/exclusive-huawei-partner-offered-embargoed-hp-gear-to-iran-idUSBRE8BT0BF20121230 by Reuters.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Snapping Up

    Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades. Corporate insiders are company officers, in high positions, with responsibility to Board members and shareholders alike for bringing in profits and stock price gains. Their positions give them a deeper knowledge

  • ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. What should I do?

    First, it’s great that you were able to amass such a lofty retirement nest egg and that you’ve already begun to enjoy your own retirement years. It sounds like your wife wants to take the slow and steady approach to her retirement, and that also makes complete sense. As it stands, and as you may already know, you are currently already in good financial shape to both be retired and pursue your goals, said Michael Peterson, a certified financial planner and founder of Faithful Steward Wealth Advisors.

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Bitcoin, Ether Down as China's Central Bank Declares All Cryptocurrency Transactions Illegal; Can China Really Ban Crypto?

    Bitcoin is trending lower after China's central bank declared all cryptocurrency-related business illegal, but how concerned should we be about China's crypto crackdown? Rayne Steinberg, CEO of crypto investment firm Arca, says it's primarily retail investors selling, and major institutions are not buying into this. "This really shows a diminishing power of China over the market and also a maturation of crypto and bitcoin," Steinberg said. Plus, insights into Arca's new partnership with Securitize to launch tokenized financial products.

  • Retirement Savers Love the Backdoor Roth IRA Strategy. It Might Not Last.

    The tax strategy at issue is the mega-backdoor Roth conversion and it has allowed some Americans to amass sizable balances in tax-free Roth retirement accounts. On Sept. 15, the House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation from House Democrats that would prohibit use of the mega-backdoor Roth conversion starting Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal is one of a series of measures Democrats are backing in an effort to prevent the wealthiest Americans from shielding multimillion-dollar retirement balances from taxes.

  • Crypto Crumbles. What China’s Ban Means for Digital Currencies.

    The world's second-largest economy has issued a new ban on cryptos, pushing Bitcoin and other digital tokens deeper into correction territory.

  • The Aristocrats’ Dividends Seem Safe. Then There’s AT&T.

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • ‘Wildly political’ environment around vaccines creates room for ‘new leadership’: 23andMe CEO

    In a new interview, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, whose company makes at-home DNA tests, called the environment around COVID-19 vaccines "wildly political."

  • The stock market would plunge 33% if the government defaults: Moody's

    Let the dire warnings on the stock market should the government default on its obligations begin.

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Chinese police take away HNA chairman, CEO on suspicion of crimes

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's HNA Group, once one of the country's most acquisitive conglomerates, said on Friday that its chairman and its chief executive had been taken away by police due to suspected criminal offences. The company, which was placed in bankruptcy administration in February, said in a statement on its official WeChat account it had been notified by police in its home province of Hainan, southern China, that Chairman Chen Feng and CEO Tan Xiangdong had been taken.

  • Huawei finance chief can return to China after DoJ deal - live updates

    Interest rates set to rise as soon as February amid inflation surge Driver shortage: Queues build at petrol stations Energy crisis: Another UK supplier closes to new customers Collapsed Avro Energy paid directors £2.2m despite £28m loss Ben Wright: Our complacent leaders are fuelling a cost of living shock Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    Even the best stock pickers make mistakes, but those mistakes tend to matter less in the context of a diversified portfolio. If you do your research and buy high-quality stocks, chances are you'll have some big winners in the mix.