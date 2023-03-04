These Are The 6 Cheapest Grocery Stores In America—And You Won't Believe Who Made The List

Sarah Ceniceros

It seems like inflation has affected all aspects of our lives, and this is especially true for food. From the soaring costs of eggs and some fast-food chains raising their prices by 35%, even celebrities like Cardi B have taken to the internet to lament the impact of inflation.

The price shift is most visible when you're making your weekly trip to the supermarket. However, not all stores were created equal. Minimizing your grocery bill starts by picking the stores with the lowest possible prices.

We've rounded up the top six low-cost grocery stores in the United States, from regionally specific chains to nationwide and even international brands. These stores have everything you may need for your grocery haul without the massive price tag.



Aldi

SOPA Images - Getty Images

If you haven't shopped at Aldi yet, you're missing out on some of the cheapest groceries around. According to YouGov, a market research and data analytics firm, Aldi is considered one of the most popular grocery stores in the country. Not only is the product quality top-tier, the German-based company's business model is designed to minimize the cost to the consumer.

According to Aldi, 90 percent of the products on their shelves are private-label brands. Other things, like the 25 cent returnable deposit to use the shopping carts, bagging your own groceries, and not listening to licensed music on the overhead speakers, decrease the store's overhead costs, which helps keep prices low. And selecting produce out of the crates they came in rather than from aesthetically stacked displays is a small price to pay for cheap groceries.

Lidl

Matt Cardy - Getty Images

This four-letter German company also operates on a low-cost model, but it's not the same as Aldi. Lidl has been offering affordable groceries since the 1970s and is actively expanding across the East Coast of the U.S. Although there are fewer locations than Aldi, they're constantly in close competition for stocking the cheapest groceries.

The selection of items is curated to keep the essentials in stock, instead of the added expense of keeping every variety and brand on the shelf. Their private label brands also have a Love It Guarantee, which means if a product doesn't meet your standards you can get your money back and exchange the item for something else.

Story continues

WinCo Foods

UCG - Getty Images

This big-box store has all of the appeal of members-only clubs like Costco or Sam's Club, but without the expensive fees. WinCo Foods boasts 138 locations across the West Coast, and is almost entirely employee-owned—which means their staff receive better wages and benefits. And yet the prices are still low.

WinCo purchases directly from farmers and manufacturers and has a large quantity of bulk foods, which means their prices undercut many other low-cost retailers. Another way to cut costs is by not accepting credit cards for payment. But fear not: they do allow payment with debit cards and federal food assistance cards.

Market Basket

Portland Press Herald - Getty Images

Market Basket is one of the smaller chains on this list, but their savings make it one of the most affordable places to shop in the U.S. A recent study provided by the customer data firm dunnhumby revealed that the New England-based chain was the "top grocery retailer for inflationary times."

For over 100 years, Market Basket has maintained the fierce loyalty of their customers for the high quality food at low prices. You can find anything from international cheeses, freshly squeezed juices, to even handmade sushi without racking up a massive grocery bill.

Trader Joe's

Johnny Louis - Getty Images

Trader Joe's is one of our go-to spots for affordable essentials, some of the best frozen food around, and unique snacks. Beyond the adorably kitschy decor and friendly staff, it's also one of the best grocery stores to visit when you're on a budget. Even amidst the current egg-price hike, the cartons at Trader Joe's remain inexpensive.

While some items can get more expensive than at standard grocery stores (the produce section can get costly if you're feeding a big family), their private label goods deliver on quality without sacrificing affordability.

Food4Less

Dania Maxwell - Getty Images

When you're hunting for low-cost, high quality groceries, Food4Less is an obvious choice. It's literally in the name. Owned by Kroger, this no-frills grocery chain sacrifices a few amenities to save you money. From bagging your own groceries to using the steep discounts offered in their weekly ads, you're sure to find what you need and pay less.

Unlike some of these other affordable grocery stores, Food4Less offers at-home delivery, a pharmacy, and a wide variety of household essentials. But there's a catch: they have 101 locations, but they're only in California, Illinois, and Indiana.

You Might Also Like