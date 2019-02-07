The Warning Signs Your Body Gives You Before a Heart Attack
Did you know you could experience pain in your back or shoulders?
Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in both men and women worldwide. Contrast to what you may see in a movie, the signs of a heart attack can be hard to miss. "Two-thirds of women will have less-typical, non-Hollywood heart attack symptoms," says C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D., director of the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute in Los Angeles.
Though symptoms like chest tightness and upper body pain are more obvious, heart attacks present a host of symptoms that can be easily mistaken for another ailment (think nausea, heartburn, and fatigue). Identifying the signs of a heart attack and seeking early intervention can be the difference between life or death. Here are the most common symptoms to look out for.
