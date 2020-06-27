6 common mistakes when refinancing into a low mortgage rate

Mortgage rates keep hitting new all-time lows, and homeowners have been rushing to refinance and shave down their monthly payments — sometimes by hundreds of dollars.

As 30-year mortgage rates head toward 3% and lower, you're a good candidate to refinance and save if your current mortgage rate is in the neighborhood of 4%. That's pretty common, because rates were averaging around 4.2% in the spring of last year.

Think you're ripe for a refi? Careful there, because mortgages are complicated and it's easy to make a misstep.

Refinancing errors can be costly. Here are six of the most common ones you'll want to avoid on your way to landing a new loan.

1. Not comparison shopping to find the best deal

Too many borrowers grab the first mortgage they see.

You probably wouldn't buy a new car without shopping around and comparing prices. Same goes for a plane ticket.

So why would anyone grab the first mortgage they see? Yet studies have found that more than 30% of borrowers never comparison shop for mortgages, says the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Recent research from LendingTree found that homeowners who refinance without shopping around pay an average of $163 extra per month or $1,953 more per year.

So, compare refinance offers from three lenders, maybe more. Be sure to ask for loan estimates, says Viral Shah, co-founder of the online mortgage lender Better.com.

"The only way to validate an offering and compare two options apples-to-apples when you’re rate shopping is to get an official loan estimate," Shah says. "A loan estimate is a standardized document detailing all the costs associated with your mortgage."

2. Looking for a zero-interest mortgage

Think you'll find a zero percent mortgage? Your bubble will be burst.

Have you heard that the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates to something close to zero? Yeah, that happened — but don't assume it means 0% mortgages are available.

Because they're not. Thirty-year mortgage rates have been at the lowest levels in history and are incredibly attractive, but don't waste your time hunting for a loan that's interest-free.

"A Fed rate cut to 0% does not mean that mortgage rates do the same," says Kimberly Lanham, senior vice president of Digital Risk, a mortgage consulting firm.

There isn't a direct connection between the Fed's benchmark rate (called the federal funds rate) and mortgage rates. Instead, the rates on home loans are closely tied to the yield, or interest, on 10-year Treasury notes.