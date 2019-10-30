6 Companies Growing Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Oct. 30, while most of the following companies are trading at a discount, all have positive three- to five-year future earnings estimates.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with CNC. Click here to check it out.
- CNC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CNC
- Peter Lynch Chart of CNC
Centene
Shares of Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) were trading around $53 per share on Wednesday.
The health care plans provider has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 26.20% over the last five years. Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 15%. The return on equity of 11.75% and return on assets of 4.12% are underperforming 65% of companies in the Health Care Plans industry.
With 4.03% of outstanding shares, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.77%, the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.14% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72%.
Ameriprise Financial
On Wednesday, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was trading around $152 per share.
With a market cap of $19.87 billion, the Chinese fixed-line operator has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have grown 12.90% over the last five years. Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 3.20%. The return on equity of 33.59% and return on assets of 1.34% are outperforming 52% of companies in the Asset Management industry.
Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.17% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.
WPP
WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP) was trading around $62.29 per share on Wednesday.
With a market cap of $15.65 billion, the provider of traditional and digital advertising has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have grown 8.50% over the last five years. Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 0.39%. As of Wednesday, the return on equity of 7.38% is outperforming the sector, while the return on assets of 2.06% is underperforming 51% of the companies in the Advertising and Marketing Services industry.
With 0.32% of outstanding shares, Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.20% and Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.
Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was trading around $90.80 per share on Wednesday.
The semiconductor manufacturer has a market cap of $15.73 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 28.90% over the last five years. Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 9.16%. The return on equity of 22.76% and return on assets of 19.38% are outperforming 89% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.
With 0.12% of outstanding shares, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.06%, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates with 0.02% and Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.
Old Dominion Freight Lines
Old Dominion Freight Lines Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was trading around $185 per share on Wednesday.
With a market cap of $15 billion, the company has a GuruFocus profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 23.60% over the last five years. Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 6.75%. The return on equity of 22.9% and return on assets of 17.16% are outperforming 89% of companies in the Transportation and Logistics industry.
With 0.22% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%, Pioneer Investments with 0.04% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.
Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP) was trading around $64 per share on Wednesday.
With a market cap of $14.60 billion, the company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 12.80% over the last five years. Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 0.43%. The return on equity of 54.37% and return on assets of 17.69% are outperforming 92% of companies in the Oil and Gas - Midstream industry.
With 0.04% of outstanding shares, T Boone Pickens (Trades, Portfolio)' BP Capital is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
Read more here:
- 6 Stocks With Low Price-Sales Ratios
- Yacktman Focused Fund Trims Procter & Gamble, Microsoft
- 5 Cheap Stocks Near 52-Week Highs
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with CNC. Click here to check it out.
- CNC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CNC
- Peter Lynch Chart of CNC