6 Companies Growing Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Oct. 30, while most of the following companies are trading at a discount, all have positive three- to five-year future earnings estimates.





Centene

Shares of Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) were trading around $53 per share on Wednesday.

e7943025fe2c729afbc13e6864d244e6.png More

The health care plans provider has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 26.20% over the last five years. Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 15%. The return on equity of 11.75% and return on assets of 4.12% are underperforming 65% of companies in the Health Care Plans industry.

With 4.03% of outstanding shares, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.77%, the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.14% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72%.

Ameriprise Financial

On Wednesday, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was trading around $152 per share.

64fad67f5344e5b0cd2cc37e82c764e5.png More

With a market cap of $19.87 billion, the Chinese fixed-line operator has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have grown 12.90% over the last five years. Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 3.20%. The return on equity of 33.59% and return on assets of 1.34% are outperforming 52% of companies in the Asset Management industry.

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.17% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

WPP

WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP) was trading around $62.29 per share on Wednesday.

519370a8f52d70213722d062d4368ff6.png More

With a market cap of $15.65 billion, the provider of traditional and digital advertising has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have grown 8.50% over the last five years. Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 0.39%. As of Wednesday, the return on equity of 7.38% is outperforming the sector, while the return on assets of 2.06% is underperforming 51% of the companies in the Advertising and Marketing Services industry.

With 0.32% of outstanding shares, Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.20% and Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was trading around $90.80 per share on Wednesday.

dc597bf27fc938fc4d08befeecb80a5f.png More

The semiconductor manufacturer has a market cap of $15.73 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 28.90% over the last five years. Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 9.16%. The return on equity of 22.76% and return on assets of 19.38% are outperforming 89% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.