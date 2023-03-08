6 correctional officers assaulted in separate incidents at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights prisons

Six correctional officers were injured in two separate assaults at the Stillwater and Oak Park Heights prisons in recent days.

On Tuesday, two inmates at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights assaulted a corrections sergeant and two corrections officers, according to information released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. One staff person who had more serious injuries was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital, where they were treated and released.

Two other staff members were taken to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, where they were evaluated and released, according to the Corrections Department.

On Monday, a fight broke out among several inmates at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater in Bayport. Correctional officers intervened and were assaulted. A corrections sergeant and two corrections officers were taken to Lakeview for evaluation and released.

The Corrections Department is investigating the assaults, and the results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Washington County attorney’s office to consider charges for assault on a corrections officer.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our staff and all individuals in our facilities,” DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said in a statement. “Those responsible for these senseless and cowardly acts of violence will be fully held to account for their actions. These assaults are a troubling reminder of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of all Minnesotans.”

