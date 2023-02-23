These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

37
Jared Gans
·1 min read

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion arrives.

But the vote wan not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the region, passed with 141 countries voting in favor, six countries joining Russia in voting against it and 32 countries abstaining.

The six countries were Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Eritrea, Mali and Nicaragua.

That number is an increase from the four that voted along with Russia against an October resolution denouncing Russia’s annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine. Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against it, while Mali and Eritrea were among the abstainers.

On a resolution last March calling on Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw from Ukraine, Nicaragua and Mali abstained from the vote, while Eritrea joined the other dissenters in opposing it.

The resolutions do not have force in international law but represent a global rebuke of Russia’s invasion. Binding enforcement actions are up to the U.N. Security Council, where Russia has unilateral veto power as a permanent member of the council.

The 32 countries that abstained from the resolution on Thursday include China, India, Pakistan and South Africa.

The war will reach its first anniversary on Friday. Russia is expected to ramp up its spring offensive in the weeks ahead, while Ukraine is also planning renewed counteroffensives.

However, the course of the second year will depend largely on forces outside of either country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia isolated as U.N. marks one year of Ukraine war

    The United Nations overwhelmingly isolated Russia on Thursday, marking one year since Moscow invaded Ukraine by calling for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" and again demanding Moscow withdraw its troops and stop fighting. Just a day after China's top diplomat visited Moscow and pledged a deeper partnership with Russia, Beijing abstained on the vote - the fourth time it has done so on such action since the Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • North Korea test fires cruise missiles to demonstrate nuclear counterattack

    North Korea has test-fired four strategic cruise missiles during a drill designed to demonstrate its ability to conduct a nuclear counterattack against hostile forces, its state media said on Friday. The exercise on Thursday involved an apparently operational strategic cruise missile unit of the Korean People's Army, which fired the four "Hwasal-2" missiles in the area of Kim Chaek City, North Hamgyong Province, towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, state news agency KCNA said.

  • Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell finding state bar regulators failed to present enough evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Pos

  • British long-range missiles 'could help Ukraine disrupt Russian navy'

    British long-range missiles would give Ukraine the ability to disrupt Russian logistical chains and push its naval forces more than 80 miles from the coast, say analysts.

  • Biden’s $46,000 in Presidential Gifts Include 4 Fancy Pens

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden received more than $46,000 in gifts from foreign leaders in his first year in office, according to an annual report from the US State Department’s chief protocol officer. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Jerome

  • UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

    The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Thursday that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces, sending a strong message on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion that Moscow's aggression must stop. The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, passed 141-7, with 32 abstentions. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the vote was more evidence that not only the West backs his country.

  • Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from Ukraine soon, says Ukraine’s spy chief

    Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine soon, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde on Feb. 22.

  • Jeff Bezos hires investment firm to look into potential bid on the Commanders

    Finally, some news on Bezos' potential interest in the Commanders.

  • The Russian BioShock Game Atomic Heart Is A Best Seller, And Also Controversial As Hell

    We’re just three days into Atomic Heart’s release and the Russian BioShock-type game is already knee-deep in controversy. How did we get here? Why do folks have to be mad? Let’s get into the nitty-gritty and answer those questions.

  • Historic Russian ally snubs Putin in growing shift to European Union

    Russia's Balkan ally Serbia is looking to France for fighter jets and the EU for infrastructure money in a move that could put them closer to EU membership at the expense of its relationship with Russia.

  • U.S. wants at least 2 advanced computer chip centers built, Commerce chief says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday said the government will encourage companies to build at least two advanced domestic computer chip factories employing thousands of union workers, as part of a $52.7 billion dollar initiative. The centers would also include a "robust supplier ecosystem," Raimondo said in a speech in Washington. "America needs to design and produce the world's most advanced chips right here in America," Raimondo said, adding that the United States leads in design but not manufacturing.

  • The Pentagon Is Investigating UFOs That Possibly Turned Off Warheads

    Former U.S. Air Force personnel have testified to the Pentagon that UFOs interfered with nukes back in the 1960s.

  • Ukraine: Drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut's destruction

    Amid the smoking ruins, a lone dog pads in the snow, surely unaware — or perhaps too hungry to care — that death rains down regularly from the skies on the remnants of this Ukrainian city that Russia is pounding into rubble. New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how the longest battle of the year-long Russian invasion has turned the city of salt and gypsum mines in eastern Ukraine into a ghost town, its jagged destruction testament to the folly of war.

  • India is trying to get G20 countries to follow Putin's instruction not to refer to Russia's war in Ukraine as a 'war,' reports say

    India has tried to convince G20 member countries to instead refer to the military conflict in Ukraine as a "crisis" or a "challenge."

  • Watch Keanu Reeves Throw Down His Nunchucks In Frustration During Grueling John Wick Action Scene

    Even after four John Wick movies, Keanu Reeves is putting it hard work to get it all right.

  • Musk Names the Person Who He Says Pushes the Russia-Ukraine War (It's Not Putin)

    Tesla's CEO, who supplies satellite internet to Ukraine, accuses a U.S. diplomat of warmongering.

  • Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

    Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.

  • Bulgarian Factories and Secret Task Forces: How the West Hunts for Soviet Arms

    KOSTENETS, Bulgaria — The job is straightforward, dangerous and will soon be open to applicants: filling a 122 mm Soviet-style artillery shell with explosives that will turn it into a lethal projectile. For the residents of Kostenets, a dying mountain town in western Bulgaria, it’s a welcome opportunity despite the risk of death. It means more jobs at the Terem ammunition plant on the outskirts of town. The factory stopped making the 122 mm shells in 1988 as the Cold War came to a close. But soo

  • Drive to Survive Season 5: Christian Horner and Toto Wolff's furious foul-mouthed row revealed

    Toto Wolff and Christian Horner were at the centre of a furious row between Formula One team principals last year, in which the Mercedes chief warned his rivals they would “be in the s---” if his drivers ended up in the wall as a result of their porpoising issues.