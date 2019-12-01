6 current and ex-Tesla employees reveal the one thing customers should know about what it's like to work there

It's more chaotic on the inside than it appears on the outside

Tesla

"There's a lot more convoluted stuff going on behind the scenes that I think a lot of customers don't know about," said a former sales employee who left the company this year.

The former sales employee said the commission structure for salespeople changed frequently, which created uncertainty around compensation.

Some employees feel a larger sense of purpose

Tesla

"You have more of a purpose," a current mobile-service technician said about working at Tesla. "I wouldn't be bragging that I'm a Ford mechanic. I say 'Tesla mechanic' and everybody's like, wow, that's cool."

But some employees lose their enthusiasm

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

A former production worker at Tesla's Nevada factory, where the company makes battery packs and drivetrains, who left the company in 2018 said coworkers and friends who have worked for Tesla told him their enthusiasm for the company waned shortly after starting their jobs.

"Everyone there very much feels replaceable," he said.

The former employee said the disillusionment may stem from his friends and colleagues being instructed, like he was, not to look at CEO Elon Musk or any other Tesla executives when they came to the factory.

It's not easy for some employees to find housing

Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

A former production employee at the Nevada factory who left the company this year said it's difficult to buy a home in nearby Reno if you don't make at least $50,000 per year.

Tesla said in a regulatory filing this year that its median employee made $56,163 last year, which means half of its employees made less than that.

Salespeople don't always have all the answers